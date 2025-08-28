The Georgia Review

320 S. Jackson St., Room 706A, Main Library, University of Georgia,

Athens GA 30602-9009

Phone: (706)542-3481

Fax: (706)542-0047

Website: http://www.thegeorgiareview.com/

Guidelines: https://thegeorgiareview.com/submit/

Editor:

Email address: garev-at-uga.edu

About The Publication:

“The Georgia Review is the literary-cultural journal published out of the University of Georgia since 1947. While it began with a regional commitment, its scope has grown to include readers and writers throughout the U.S. and the world who are brought together through the print journal as well as live programming. Convinced that communities thrive when built on dialogue that honors the difference between any two interlocutors, we publish imaginative work that challenges us to reconsider any line, distinction, or thought in danger of becoming too rigid or neat so that our readers can continue the conversations in their own lives.” Quarterly. Buys First N.A. Rights; all other rights revert back to the author at publication, but we offer formal, written reassignments upon request. Reprints should give credit to the original publication of The Georgia Review. No reprints.

Pays $4 – $800

Current Needs:

“Fiction, poetry, essays, and book reviews.” Pays $50/printed page; $4/line for poetry, up to $800; and $150/book reviews.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes