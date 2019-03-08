The Capilano Review

102-281 Industrial Ave.

Vancouver British Columbia, Canada V6A 2P2

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.thecapilanoreview.com

Guidelines: https://www.thecapilanoreview.com/submit

Editor:

Email address: contact@thecapilanoreview.ca

About The Publication:

“The Capilano Review publishes art, poetry, and criticism that inhabit and reflect our challenging times, resist convention and excite response.

Our magazine features full-colour art sections designed to promote dialogue between writers and artists. Each issue of TCR includes art, fiction, and interviews sourced and commissioned by the editor. Most of the poetry we publish is also solicited; however, we do publish one or two unsolicited works in each issue. The Capilano Review publishes venturesome experimental writing and art.” Circ. 1400. Publishes 3 issues/year. Pays 30 days after acceptance. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys “First North American rights and limited, non-exclusive digital rights. Copyright reverts to the author upon publication.” Occasionally accepts reprints – “Recently published work may be excerpted/featured in our magazine in special instances.” Responds 3-6 months. Subscription $25 CAD + $5 shipping and handling for print edition; $10 CAD for digital edition. Guidelines online at http://www.thecapilanoreview.com/submit.

Current Needs:

Writers, poets, and book reviews. “We welcome proposals for submissions to our ‘see to see’ section that includes 600-word book reviews and commentary of upcoming or recent literary events.” Pays $50 per published page to a maximum of $150. “Please send your brief proposal and bio per the guidelines. For poetry, send up to 5 pages. For reviews, a maximum of 600 words.”

Photos/Art:

See guidelines at the link above.

Hints:

“Please get to know our magazine before submitting by viewing some featured content on our website or purchasing one of our most recent issues.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes