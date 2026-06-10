Teachers & Writers Magazine

P.O. Box 1208

New York NY 10113

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://teachersandwritersmagazine.org/

Guidelines: https://teachersandwritersmagazine.org/submissions/

Editor:

Email address:

About The Publication:

“Teachers & Writers Magazine is published by Teachers & Writers Collaborative as a resource for teaching the art of writing to people of all ages. The online magazine presents a wide range of ideas and approaches as well as lively explorations of T&W’s mission to celebrate the imagination and create greater equity in and through the literary arts.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 30K. Weekly. Pays upon publication. Publishes ms within 1-3 months of acceptance. Buys first rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within 6 months. Sample issues available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $75-$150

Current Needs:

“You can learn more about the type of work we publish by reading the magazine or reviewing our submission guidelines.” Pays $75-$150/article for 750-2500 words. “We only accept work submitted via our Submittable page. All other submissions and queries will go unanswered.

Pays $75-$150/article

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“All of the work we publish is centered around the art of teaching creative writing. We do not publish paid guest posts, and we only accept work submitted via our Submittable page. Please read the magazine to get a sense of the type of work we publish.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes