SUFI Journal of Mystical Philosophy & Practice

4931 MacArthur Blvd. NW

Washington DC 20007

Phone: 202-338-4757

Fax:

Website: https://www.sufijournal.org/

Guidelines: https://www.sufijournal.org/contact-information/

Editor: Safoura Nourbakhsh, Managing Editor.

Email address: managingeditor@sufijournal.org

About The Publication:

“SUFI provides a forum for new perspectives through which Sufism and other mystical traditions become connected to living in the modern world. SUFI is a biannual, international journal that explores the diverse aspects of mysticism, spiritual thought and practice through articles, interviews, poetry, narratives, art and reviews. For over thirty years and 100 issues, SUFI has been a place for many scholars and practitioners of mysticism and other religious and spiritual traditions to share their knowledge and experience, and has published work by Dr. Javad Nurbakhsh, Robert Bly, Coleman Barks, P.L. Travers, Huston Smith, Herbert Mason, Carl W. Ernst, Mark Nepo, Annemarie Schimmel, Jeni Couzyn, William Chittick among many others.” Biannual. Pays within 30 days of acceptance. Publishes ms within 12 months of acceptance. Buys all rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds within 30 days. Guidelines online.

$500 for each submission of previously unpublished fiction or creative non-fiction accepted for publication

Current Needs:

“SUFI journal is launching a spiritual writing initiative. Writers will be awarded $500 for each submission of previously unpublished fiction or creative non-fiction accepted for publication. Submissions should address themes related to spirituality or a personal spiritual quest and should not exceed 3000 words. Poetry, visual art/photography, or book review submissions are not included in this offer at this time. Direct all inquiries and submissions to submissions@sufijournal.org. Submissions should address themes related to spirituality or a personal spiritual quest. Contact managingeditor@sufijournal.org for questions.”

$500 for each submission of previously unpublished fiction or creative non-fiction accepted for publication

Photos/Art:

: “If submission is accepted, we will need a recent high resolution headshot.”

Hints:

“It is critical to pay serious attention to citing when using information taken from other sources. References and notes are required. Indicate which sections are being referenced and where they came from (source, publication, date, author’s name, location, etc.).”

Welcomes New Writers: