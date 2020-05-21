Smoky Mountain Living

P.O. Box 629

Waynesville NC 28786

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.smliv.com

Guidelines: http://www.workerswritejournal.com

Editor: Jonathan Austin, Managing Editor

Email address: editor@smliv.com

About The Publication:

“Smoky Mountain Living Magazine celebrates wilderness adventuring and urban exploration in Southern Appalachia. Each issue brings the region to life with a focus on its people, culture, music, arts, history and special places.” Welcomes new writers. Buys all rights.

Pays $100-$400/article

Current Needs:

“We always want to hear from writers living in or with substantial experience living in and around the states near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. We like in-depth tourism topics and regionally appealing stories/essays, and we print landscape photographs from amateurs.” Pays $100-$400/article between 1,500-3,000 words. Submit query by email.

Pays $100-$400/article between 1,500-3,000 words.

Photos/Art:

“High res, minimum 2MB size, topical to Great Smoky Mountains National Park region and nearby states.”

Hints:

“No trivia wanted. We prefer well-written observations, stories, history related to Great Smoky Mountains National Park region and adjacent states. Mistakes? Pitches that have nothing to do with our coverage area, or from people who have no personal history with the region.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes