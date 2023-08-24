Points in Case

* THIS PUBLICATION USES SUBMITTABLE, WHICH CHARGES WRITERS TO SUBMIT THEIR WORK. *

“Points in Case is a daily literary humor publication featuring enlightening and irreverent comedy from seasoned writers and fresh voices, since 1999.” Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-7 days after acceptance. Buys First N.A. rights. No reprints. Responds in 10-14 days. Guidelines online.

: “Comedy Articles and Funny Lists are currently accepted. We don’t follow a viral or utilitarian formula when it comes to selecting both evergreen and timely comedy articles and lists—if it’s funny it’s funny, and we’ll do our best to make it work. We’re very open to creative writing, atypical formats, mainstream topics with an original approach, mundane topics made interesting, edgy material, satire and parodies, and other offbeat ideas. We’re looking for smart, irreverent, and eloquent comedy writing with personality or pizzazz, and a clear throughline. But the main goal is to arouse laughter, whatever your method.” Pays $35/comedy article, and $10/funny list. Comedy articles range from 600-1,000 words. Funny lists range from 200-600 words. Submit via Submittable.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes