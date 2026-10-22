Paying Markets · Writing

Overtime

October 22, 2026 2 Comments

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Overtime
P.O. Box 250382
Plano TX 75025-0382

Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.workerswritejournal.com/overtime.htm
Guidelines: http://workerswritejournal.com/overtime.htm

Editor: David LaBounty
Email address: overtime@workerswritejournal.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “Overtime, a series of one-story chapbooks, was created to showcase some of the stories we receive that are a little too long for our Workers Write! series, Welcomes new writers. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Buys FNASR, Reprint Rights, and Anthology Rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within one month. Sample copies available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $50 for 5,000-12,000 words.

Current Needs:

“Stories between 5,000 and 12,000 or collection of poems 20-25 pages where work is a central theme.” Pays flat fee of $50,

$50.00

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Sending stories where the workplace is not a central theme.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

2 Responses to "Overtime"

  1. Stanley  January 8, 2020 at 7:28 am

    I am an ambitious young professional in Economics and the Statistics field working towards scaling heights of Economics and appreciating and embracing the dynamic world of business. I am dedicated to advance my experience and competence in a role that combines new exposures and discoveries. I am a team player with good communication skills, self-motivation with a positive approach and a friendly attitude. I can write blogs and carry out researches.
    Thank you
    Kind regards
    Stanley Saina
    writersky87@gmail.com

    Reply
    • By Angela Hoy - Publisher of WritersWeekly.com  January 8, 2020 at 3:20 pm

      Please contact the publication directly using the contact info. in the post above.

      Angela

      Reply

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