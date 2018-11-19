Overtime

Editor: David LaBounty

“Overtime, a series of one-story chapbooks, was created to showcase some of the stories we receive that are a little too long for our Workers Write! series, but are worthy of publication. We are looking for stories between 5,000 – 12,000 words, where work is a central theme. (We also will consider serializing novels about the workplace. Please query first.)” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 500. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Rights purchased varies. Accepts reprints. Responds 1 week to queries; 1 month to stories. Samples at website. Subscription $20/year print; $5/year electronic (includes an issue of Overtime). Guidelines online

“Workplace fiction written by women.” Pays $50 flat fee for 5,000-12,000 words. Submit query or complete ms by email.

