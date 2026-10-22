Overtime
P.O. Box 250382
Plano TX 75025-0382
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.workerswritejournal.com/overtime.htm
Guidelines: http://workerswritejournal.com/overtime.htm
Editor: David LaBounty
Email address: overtime@workerswritejournal.com
About The Publication:
100% freelance. “Overtime, a series of one-story chapbooks, was created to showcase some of the stories we receive that are a little too long for our Workers Write! series, Welcomes new writers. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 6-12 months after acceptance. Buys FNASR, Reprint Rights, and Anthology Rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within one month. Sample copies available online. Guidelines online.
Pays $50 for 5,000-12,000 words.
Current Needs:
“Stories between 5,000 and 12,000 or collection of poems 20-25 pages where work is a central theme.” Pays flat fee of $50,
$50.00
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Sending stories where the workplace is not a central theme.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes
I am an ambitious young professional in Economics and the Statistics field working towards scaling heights of Economics and appreciating and embracing the dynamic world of business. I am dedicated to advance my experience and competence in a role that combines new exposures and discoveries. I am a team player with good communication skills, self-motivation with a positive approach and a friendly attitude. I can write blogs and carry out researches.
Thank you
Kind regards
Stanley Saina
writersky87@gmail.com
Please contact the publication directly using the contact info. in the post above.
Angela