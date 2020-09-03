FamilyHandyman.com

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.familyhandyman.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Berit Thorkelson – Assigning Editor

Email address: mailto:berit.thorkelson@trustedmediabrands.com

About The Publication:

“The Family Handyman brand began 70 years ago with the inception of Family Handyman, a national newsstand DIY magazine with 1.2 million subscribers. Our website, FamilyHandyman.com, has 6.5 million unique monthly visitors (plus healthy followings on social media). We’re part of Trusted Media Brands, along with publications including Taste of Home and Reader’s Digest.” Pays within four weeks of acceptance. Publishes ms within one week of acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one week.

Current Needs:

“Freelance Digital Writers with Grill & Smoker Knowledge Needed ASAP! FamilyHandyman.com, the #1 media brand for DIYers, needs experienced freelancers who can write about all kinds grills and smokers (and accessories) and other outdoor cooking items, including fryers, pizza ovens and outdoor kitchen components. Must be able to write knowledgeably about what to look for, to help readers decide which ones are right for them. Tips on use and cleaning a plus.” Pay starts at $75/350 word article, based on word count and experience. Article length ranges between 300-700 words. Submit query by email, that includes your professional website, explanation of qualifications and links to published clips, ideally on a topic that the magazine is featuring in their next issue.

$75 for 350 word article

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes