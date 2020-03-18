Cycle California!

1702 Meridian Ave Suite L, #289

San Jose CA 95125

Phone: 408-924-0270

Fax:

Website: https://www.cyclecalifornia.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Tracy Corral, Editor

Email address: tcorral@cyclecalifornia.com

About The Publication:

“We’re a regional bicycling magazine, with a focus on bike tourism, general interest news relating to bicycling, and bicycle events.” Publishes 11 issues a year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-4 months after acceptance. Buys First N.A. rights. Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-2 weeks. Subscriptions are free by email. Guidelines available on request by email or SASE.

Pays $50/photo for interior photos, and $125/cover photo.

Current Needs:

“We’re always looking for stories about bike riding, bike riding experiences, history (as it relates to biking), etc.” Pays $0.05-$0.15/word for 500-1,200 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“We LOVE photos. They have to be high resolution, very large format jpgs, meaning we can’t use anything under 1 mg. to be considered for the cover, the shot has to be vertical (portrait) or very, very large.” Pays $50/photo for interior photos, and $125/cover photo.

Hints:

“We prefer an email query. I usually don’t have time to answer phone calls or am not in the office. Really think through your pitch: Telling me that a place to go bike riding is “cool” with no real information won’t cut it. Explain the cool factor, describe the place, help the readers feel what it’s like to ride there. Make it personal: Explain why you like riding there.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes