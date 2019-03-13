Curve
Editor: Merryn Johns, Editor in Chief
Email address: editor-at-curvemag.com
About The Publication:
“CURVE, the nation’s best-selling lesbian magazine, reaches nearly a quarter-million readers each issue and 500,000 online. Savvy, hip and intelligent, CURVE magazine presents the latest in film, pop culture, politics, fashion, travel, automotive, home entertainment, technology and health. Our celebrity interviews, news, style, social issues and reviews have helped CURVE achieve a level of prominence that has kept us in the spotlight for over 20 years.” 40% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 250K. UVs: 500K. Hard copy is Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 2-3 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds within two weeks. Guidelines online at http://www.curvemag.com/Curve-Magazine/Contact-Us/Article-Submission-Guidelines/.
Current Needs:
“Original interviews, topical stories.” Pays $0.15-$0.20/word for 200-2500 words. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
“300dpi” Pays $20-$40/image.
Hints:
“Common mistakes are to submit poetry, fiction, or hard copy submissions, which we do not accept. Become familiar with the publication and its sections before submitting, and pitch the editor via email first.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes