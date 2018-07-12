California Management Review

2001 Addison Street, Ste 200

Berkeley CA 94704

Phone: 5106427159

Fax:

Website: https://cmr.berkeley.edu

Guidelines: http://cmr.berkeley.edu/blog/freelance

Editor: Jeff Voss, Editorial Contractor

Email address: cmr@haas.berkeley.edu

About The Publication:

“CMR is looking for freelance bloggers! A globally reputed academic business journal, California Management Review serves as a vehicle of communication between those who study management and those who practice it. The freelance blogging program is intended to expand CMR’s audience, scope, and reach by inviting outside writers to contribute to our blog. Our strategy focuses on using our blog as a critical point of connection between our social medial channels and our formal journal content. Our bloggers explore and analyze the fascinating, complex challenges of modern management theory and practice. The CMR blog has recently featured posts on Burning Man, 3D printing, Diversity in Silicon Valley, and the challenges of Workplace Culture. You can read more about the Program and apply now at http://cmr.berkeley.edu/blog/freelance. Please note that it can take up to four weeks for the University to process a contractor’s invoice. While we would love to be able to pay immediately upon publication, because of the size and overall complexity of the University vendoring system, sending payments takes some time. We realize this is frustrating, which is why we want to be upfront with this process.” Usually publishes ms within 2 weeks of the final revisions. Buys one-time rights. No reprints.

Current Needs:

“We are currently seeking bloggers interested in exploring and analyzing the fascinating, complex challenges of modern management theory and practice. We ask for potential contributors to email us a resume and writing sample after filling out the form at http://cmr.berkeley.edu/blog/freelance/apply.html. For your first two, successfully published blog posts, we offer a flat rate of $150 each. After that, if we mutually decide it’s a good fit, the rate per post will increase to a range of $200-$300, depending on length, quality, and difficulty of assignment. More information will be provided to contributors. Blog Formatting – Length: 350-500 words, though longer submissions will be considered. References: Formatted as endnotes.

$50.00

Photos/Art:

Images: Creative Commons only; try to find compelling images that are still recognizable at thumbnail sizes. (For example, use Flickr creative commons search). Banner image is mandatory. Additional images are optional. Banner image: Minimum of 980×408 resolution. Pull quotes: optional, maximum of 1 per article. About the author: include a 2-3 sentence author biography and image. Description: A 2-3 sentence overview describing the content of the post.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes