1818 MLK Blvd #181

Chapel Hill NC 27514

Website: http://www.bookmarksmagazine.com

Editor: Jessica Teisch

Email address: jessica@bookmarksmagazine.com

"Bookmarks magazine introduces readers to the "best in books" through consensus-oriented reviews of new books in all genres, classic and contemporary author profiles and interviews, book group and reader picks, and more." Welcomes new writers. 50% freelance. Circ. 40K. Bimonthly. Pay varies by article type and ranges from $30-$400. Publishes ms within one to two issues after acceptance. No reprints. Responds within one week. Sample article at website. Subscription $27.95. Guidelines email Jessica at jessica@bookmarksmagazine.com.

“We are looking for writers for our ‘consensus-oriented’ reviews, as well as writers for longer feature articles (author profiles, book genres, topical articles, etc.).” Pays $30-$400. “Please query jessica@bookmarksmagazine.com. Be sure to include a few short writing samples, book-related, if possible.”

Pays $30-$400

Welcomes New Writers: Yes