Betterpet

2923 S Tryon Street

Charlotte NC 28203

Phone: 704-918-7190

Fax:

Website: https://betterpet.com/

Editor: Madison Timmerman – Editor in Chief

Email address: mailto:madison@betterpet.com

About The Publication:

“We’re a team of storytellers, vets, and pet specialists who actually care about your dog (and you). We’re here to help you make smarter choices and deepen your relationship with your pet.”

“At betterpet.com, we help people make smarter, healthier decisions for their pets. Our mission is to provide clear, medically sound advice distinguished by a focus on responsible pet parenting. We are currently seeking freelance writers with research chops to help us craft the most practical, relevant, and scientifically backed content — articles, features, guides, etc. — for over 4 million readers. Responsibilities: Writing articles from an outline, first draft, to final draft. Conducting thorough research to provide insightful and fact-based articles that are actually fun to read. Collaborating with our team of licensed veterinarians and EiC to make sure that we share information and product recommendations that are in the best interest of both pets and their owners.

About You: You care deeply about content organization and have strong research abilities — some assignments cover complex medical conditions, symptoms, and treatments. You have experience writing in the pet space (specifically around dogs and cats). Bandwidth to complete an outline and first draft within a week of the start date. You’re comfortable learning Google Docs, Asana, and Slack (we will train you).

Weekly. Pays contributors on the 15th and 30th of each month. Publishes ms 2 weeks after acceptance. No reprints. Responds in 1-3 days.

How to Apply: email your resume to madison@betterpet.com.” Guidelines available by email.

“We need experienced storytellers that care and are knowledgeable about pets/animal.” Pays $30/hour. Submit resume, cover letter and samples of recent work by email.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes