Authorship, National Writers Association

10940 S. Parker R., #508

Parker CO 80134

Phone: (303)841-0246

Fax:

Website: http://www.nationalwriters.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Sandra Whelchel, Executive Director

Email address: natlwritersassn@hotmail.com

About The Publication:

“3,000 members and is cover-to-cover about writing. Estab. 1950s. Association magazine targeted to beginning and professional writers. Covers how-to, humor, marketing issues. Disk and e-mail submissions preferred. Quarterly magazine covering writing articles only.” Welcomes new writers.

Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.

Current Needs:

Queries. “Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.” Up to 1200 words. Submit query by email.

. “Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.” Up to 1200 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“Identification of subjects, model releases required. Reviews 5×7 prints.

Offers no additional payment for photos accepted with ms. Buys one-time rights.

Art/Graphic Design Cartoonists: Samples are returned. Responds in 4 months. Buys first North American serial and reprint rights. Pays on acceptance. Illustrators: Accepts disk submissions. Send TIFF or JPEG files. Payment amount(s) for photos: Pays cartoonists $25 minimum for b&w.”

Hints:

“If sending hard copy of articles, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes