Authorship, National Writers Association
Guidelines:
Editor: Sandra Whelchel, Executive Director
Email address: natlwritersassn@hotmail.com
About The Publication:
“3,000 members and is cover-to-cover about writing. Estab. 1950s. Association magazine targeted to beginning and professional writers. Covers how-to, humor, marketing issues. Disk and e-mail submissions preferred. Quarterly magazine covering writing articles only.” Welcomes new writers.
Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.
Current Needs:
Queries. “Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.” Up to 1200 words. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
“Identification of subjects, model releases required. Reviews 5×7 prints.
Offers no additional payment for photos accepted with ms. Buys one-time rights.
Art/Graphic Design Cartoonists: Samples are returned. Responds in 4 months. Buys first North American serial and reprint rights. Pays on acceptance. Illustrators: Accepts disk submissions. Send TIFF or JPEG files. Payment amount(s) for photos: Pays cartoonists $25 minimum for b&w.”
Hints:
“If sending hard copy of articles, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes