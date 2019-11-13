Artzine

TX

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.artzine.com/thezine

Guidelines:

Editor:

Email address: team@artzine.com

About The Publication:

“Artzine is an art platform that started as an art gallery and has expanded to include an online magazine specializing in art & culture. Our editorial, The Zine, is an ecosystem that supports and nourishes the arts through giving a voice to creators, and providing a space for creativity to flow in all directions. We are interested in relevant art news told with a twist; groundbreaking, unique art events with a background story, and any interesting content related to the arts world that we feel excited to read about.” Pays on publication. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds in seven business days. Guidelines not available.

Pays €100 per 1000-word article

Current Needs:

“We want to talk about art, however we’re not interested in speaking only to an art crowd. Make sure your pitch gives us a sense of why this story has a wider appeal. We value stories written with passion and uniqueness; please, allow your personality to shine through in your article. Pieces would need to be brainstormed and researched by the candidate. Content must be SEO relevant, original and unpublished. Images are very important to us; please make sure your article is supported by high quality visual material. Articles must be written in English. If English is not your mother tongue, we need you to have a broad command of the language. We will only consider submissions that respond to our requirements.” Pays €100 per 1000-word article. “We are now hiring freelance writers who know the art world and would like to collaborate with us on a regular basis. If you are interested, send us an email with your name and a brief introduction of yourself (a few lines); where you live, a couple of ideas you’d like to write about that would be a good fit for The Zine, and any relevant links to previous work.”

Pays €100 per 1000-word article

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes