“Arc Poetry Magazine nurtures and promotes the composition and appreciation of poetry in Canada and abroad, with particular but not exclusive emphasis on poetry written by Canadians. Established in 1978, the magazine publishes three issues per year, including one themed issue. In addition to publishing and distributing the work of poets, Arc Poetry Magazine organizes and administers awards, contests, public readings and other events.” Welcomes new writers. Triannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 3-6 months of acceptance. Buys First N.A. Serial Rights. No reprints. Responds in 3-6 months. Sample articles available online. Guidelines online.

Pays $50 CAD

Current Needs:

Poetry. Pays $50 CAD/printed page for poetry, essays and feature reviews. Paus $25 CAD/print page for interviews, Pays $80 CAD/brief review. Brief reviews run 500 words, and essays, interviews and feature reviews run 1500-2000 words. Submit query by email.

”8-10 pieces of original artwork for publication on the front and back cover as well as a 8-page feature, 300 dpi, PDF/JPG preferred.” Pays $50 CAD/page inside the issue, $50 CAD for artwork on the back cover, and $100 CAD for artwork appearing on the front cover.

