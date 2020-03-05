AntiqueWeek
P.O. Box 90
Knightstown IN 46148
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.antiqueweek.com/
Guidelines:
Editor: Connie Swaim, Managing Editor
Email address: mailto:connie@antiqueweek.com
About The Publication:
“A weekly newspaper covering the antiques, collectibles, vintage and auction market.” Weekly. Pays a month after publication. Publishes 2 months after acceptance. Buys one time rights. Sometimes accepts reprints, depending on where they were first published. Responds within a month. Guidelines available by email.
Current Needs:
CURRENT NEEDS: “Auction coverage, especially in the Midwest. Feature stories on specific collecting areas.” Pays $75-$300/article for 600-2,000 words, including 5-10 photos. Submit query by email.
Pays $75-$300/article
Photos/Art:
“All articles must contain photos.” Payment included in article’s flat rate.
Hints:
“You must either interview someone who is an expert or know enough about the subject you are writing about to ensure your information is accurate.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes