AntiqueWeek

P.O. Box 90

Knightstown IN 46148

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.antiqueweek.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Connie Swaim, Managing Editor

Email address: mailto:connie@antiqueweek.com

About The Publication:

“A weekly newspaper covering the antiques, collectibles, vintage and auction market.” Weekly. Pays a month after publication. Publishes 2 months after acceptance. Buys one time rights. Sometimes accepts reprints, depending on where they were first published. Responds within a month. Guidelines available by email.

Current Needs:

CURRENT NEEDS: “Auction coverage, especially in the Midwest. Feature stories on specific collecting areas.” Pays $75-$300/article for 600-2,000 words, including 5-10 photos. Submit query by email.

Pays $75-$300/article

Photos/Art:

“All articles must contain photos.” Payment included in article’s flat rate.

Hints:

“You must either interview someone who is an expert or know enough about the subject you are writing about to ensure your information is accurate.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes