African American Golfer’s Digest
99 Wall Street, Suite 720
New York NY 10005
Phone: (212)571-6559
Fax:
Website: https://www.africanamericangolfersdigest.com/
Guidelines: https://www.africanamericangolfersdigest.com/editorial-policy
Editor: Debert Cook, CMP, Publisher & Editor-In-Chief.
Email address:
About The Publication:
“The African American Golfer’s Digest is the nations leading print and digital publication serving 80,000 avid Black American golfers every quarter as a PGA of America Diverse Supplier. Since launching in 2003, our distinctive reach in providing the latest news, information, and activities to our niche market has gained us numerous awards, proclamations and recognition as a “Top Business”. The African American Golfer’s Digest is an independently minority/woman-owned publication.” Quarterly digital and semi-annual print. No reprints.
Pays $0.03/word for 500 words. Submit complete query by email.
Current Needs:
"African American focused golf articles."
Photos/Art:
“Rights to photos should be included.”
Hints:
“We focus on golf as related to the African American experience and demographic.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes