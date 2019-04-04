Abuzz Press

200 2nd Avenue South, #526

St. Petersburg FL 33701-4313

Phone:

Fax: 305-768-0261

Website: http://www.abuzzpress.com

Guidelines: http://www.abuzzpress.com/submit-your-manuscript/

Editor: Angela Hoy, Publisher.

Email address: http://www.abuzzpress.com/contact

About The Publication:

A hybrid publisher charging no setup/design fees to authors. “Abuzz Press pays the design and publication fees, which include: interior formatting assistance, professional cover design (no boring templates), ISBN and barcode, printer setup, and print proof (the first printed/bound copy of your book, which will ship directly to you for approval). Also includes ebook formatting/conversion. Distribution – Print Edition – We will list the book with Ingram, the world’s largest book distributor. Our print books are listed in Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, BooksAMillion.com, Chapters.ca and many other online bookstores, both domestic and foreign. Any bookstore with an Ingram account can pick up Ingram’s feed so you’ll find your book listed in stores you’ve never heard of. Most bookstores use Ingram’s database to find and order books so readers can ask their neighborhood bookstore to order your book as well. Your readers can also walk into their neighborhood bookstores and ask them to order a copy. Ebook Edition – Our ebooks are listed on Amazon.com (for the Kindle), BarnesandNoble.com (for the Nook), Apple (for iPads, iPods and iPhones), and Kobo (Canada’s popular ebook retailer).” Welcomes new writers. Publishes up to 30 titles/year. Pays royalties. Three-year exclusive contract required.

Pays royalties.

Current Needs:

Erotica (fiction and non-fiction), general non-fiction, how-to books, new age, and fiction that is exceptional. “If you have written erotica, or if erotica is something you’re interested in writing, please give us a shout. Erotica is selling very well in ebook format but we also release our books as paperbacks, of course. In addition, we’re interested in publishing more prepper books.”

Pays royalties. DOES NOT CHARGE SETUP FEES.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“WHAT WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT: Non-fiction – This typically sells better than fiction, provided the author is a savvy marketer; How-to books; New-Age; Erotica, erotic anthologies, erotic non-fiction, erotic romance (Yes, sex sells!). If you are interested in ghostwriting erotica, please let us know (we have a client who pays writers to contribute to her erotic fiction anthologies); Fiction that is exceptional. WHAT WE WILL REJECT: Poetry books – A few poems are fine but an entire book of poetry will be rejected. Poetry rarely sells; Collections of short stories; Illegal material – We won’t accept manuscripts that teach people how to perform illegal acts. (i.e. how to steal credit card numbers, teach a dog to fight, etc.); Portraying child abuse, or minors in sexual situations – Any manuscript that describes a child being abused will be rejected. If your character is in a sexual situation, they need to be 18 or older; Manuscripts that may lead to lawsuits against the author – Memoirs that describe abuse attract lawsuits. While we know writing these are therapeutic, they carry a heavy legal liability. We will reject any manuscript that we feel may lead to lawsuits against the author. Examples: My Ex is a Jerk, My Uncle Sexually Abused Me, My Boss Discriminated Against Me, John Doe at the CIA Railroaded Me and Now I’m in Prison, etc.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes