Well, as expected, the data center debate here in Dade County, Georgia has continued to heat up.

Throughout the county, “No Data Center” signs are popping up in people’s yards and in front of businesses. Local Facebook groups are alive with rival comments and posts.

On Monday, the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), which had originally approved a letter of intent to sell 200 acres to MasterWorks Atlanta for the purpose of building a large data center rescinded its approval for the sale of the property. The property rests just outside the city limits of Trenton, a town of around 2,200 people.

Apparently, the loud response by residents at the city commission meeting on the 9th resonated up to the county, and gave the IDA the shivers. Angela and I were there. Lots of residents stepped up to voice their adamant rejection of the idea. We heard NO ONE make a case on how a data center would be good for the city.

Now, although that solves one problem, it creates a series of others. Mainly, since Dade county has no zoning laws in place, (that’s right, out here you can do pretty much anything you want with your property) MasterWorks can still approach a private citizen and negotiate a sale of property. Indeed, we have folks out here that own 200+ acres. And, with it being a private land sale, there would be no requirement to announce it to the public.

That leaves it up to the county residents to put pressure on their commissioners to enact something that will restrict what can be built on a piece of property – mainly a data center.

Well, I’m sure I can predict how this is going to look.

I’m not claiming to be any kind of expert on how the legislative process works. However, I can’t imagine that there is no avenue available for them to enact an ordinance that basically bans data centers within the county, especially if they have strong support from the county residents.

Just the same, I can picture that there will be at least one of those commissioners who is going to say that it would be impossible without enacting all kinds of county-wide zoning, building, and land use restrictions first. That would not go over with the county residents. Nobody here wants the county telling them that they have to get a permit to build a shed in their backyard.

Strangely enough, nobody seems to be willing to discuss the fact that Georgia just elected a Democrat governor who has vowed to use executive orders to ban data centers from the entire state. That would kind of make all these other debates irrelevant.

So that’s where we are this week. Subsequently, since the IDA rescinded the offer to sell that property to the developer, the county meeting that was scheduled for next Monday to discuss the data center has been cancelled. Of course, it can be argued that there was no need for the meeting since the potential deal is off. However, I have a feeling that it may also have something to do with the fact that a protest was planned in front of the county administration building an hour before the meeting and the number of people who intended to attend that meeting to give those commissioners a piece of their minds. If the crowd at the city meeting was any indication, that county commission chamber was going to be absolutely overflowing.

Stay tuned as the data center drama continues to unfold here in Dade County, Georgia.

RELATED