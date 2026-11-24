Happy Thanksgiving, Everyone!

It’s Thanksgiving week here is the U.S. (for our international readers). Angela and I are preparing for our Thanksgiving Day meal with Max, Mason, a friend of Max’s and a neighbor who’s wife has to work that day, so he’ll be sharing our Thanksgiving with us.

We wish all of you a happy and meaningful Thanksgiving holiday with your family.

And now an update on the data center:

There’s not a whole lot to tell this week. The debates still flare on Facebook. This Monday, there was a protest in front of the Dade County government building. Angela and I had plans to attend. Unfortunately, two of our employees are sick AND have two sick kids. So we didn’t have the luxury of being able to abandon BookLocker for a few hours to join the protest. However, from what we are seeing online, they had a good turnout, which is important. The county commissioners need to see LOTS of people carrying this message to know just how unpopular this data center idea is.

The big “selling point” we keep hearing in support for the data center is “$2 billion in tax revenue.” However, no one has been able to explain how long it would take to reach that number. No one has laid out a coherent idea of how such money would be used. Some suggest that we homeowners would be paying lower property taxes. But to be honest, we don’t feel that the property taxes here are all that unaffordable. Regardless, we aren’t willing to have a huge plot of land taken over and cleared by an entity that has no interest in the quality of life here in our little rural county, and to have a huge facility built that will produce excessive noise and very possibly pose a severe threat to the environment here. You see, there are some things that are a little more important to rural folks than just saving money on their property taxes. It’s not all about the almighty dollar to us.

An interesting aspect to this whole thing is the arguments people try to make with Angela concerning this data center. She has been very active on Facebook with the various groups who are fighting the project. She’s also been doing a ton of research on data centers and their impact on the environment, power girds and water supplies. Several times people have messaged her with nothing more than accusations that she is spreading “misinformation” concerning the data center. Angela will respond with a barrage of facts and statistics, and suddenly these people have nothing more to say. You would think that if someone really wanted to counter her arguments, they would have some facts of their own to debate with. Instead, they come at her with little more than “Liar, liar…pants on fire.” Once Angela responds with a list of facts, suddenly their quiver is empty and they have no more ammunition. Interestingly, most of these accusations come from anonymous accounts. Could they be bots? Who knows.

A recent message to Angela came from someone who’s name actually was on the account. They told Angela that our little county would do very well to accept a data center and we would reap a multitude of benefits. Angela, being Angela, began digging into the name and found that the person actually lives in Atlanta! What does someone in Atlanta have to say about what we need in Dade County? The LAST thing we want is to be anything like Atlanta!

You know who I’d like to hear from? Just one person willing to stand up by name and say, “A data center went up in my area, and here are the ways our residents have benefitted from it.” So far, I haven’t seen that anywhere in America. It seems to be that the only people who think data centers are great for a community are the ones who stand to make a lot of money from them.

Don’t get me wrong. We aren’t “anti data center.” We aren’t “anti AI.” True, we are staunchly against anyone using AI to do their writing and publishing for them. But we aren’t “against” AI, or even the data centers needed to support them.

Here is our position: WHY HERE?

Big cities already have electrical and water infrastructure in place that can support data centers. And don’t tell me “They need the land.” Have you ever seen the size of some of the industrial properties in these urban areas?? Folks who live in urban areas are already used to crazy sound levels. It’s one of the things you accept when moving into a large city. Big cities already have the resources to respond to large environmental hazards. Even with a closed-loop water system, if a data center has a failure in their water containment, (as happened recently happened in Mississippi) thousands of gallons of water mixed with chemicals such as propylene glycol spill out. Small communities don’t have that kind of equipment readily available.

What it seems these tech companies are looking for when it comes to locations for their data centers are jurisdictions that have very little in the way of zoning laws, building and operating restrictions, and environmental protection enforcement.

We live in a small, quiet rural county in the mountains with a small county government, small fire department – small everything. It all just seems like too much to gamble for a few dollars off my property tax bill.

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