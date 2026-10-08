Our New Security System is Sending Us HILARIOUS and Very Detailed Alerts!!! – by Angela Hoy, Publisher

After the recent severe death threat, we opted to upgrade our security system. It cost a whopping $1500, but I can tell you, the entertainment it has provided has been worth every penny! The alerts are pretty darned precise!

Here are some examples of “alerts” we have received on our phones:

A person is standing in a room and adjusting their pants. (That was Brian.)

A person is walking on the porch with a Fedex envelope. (We still haven’t figured that out. We very rarely get deliveries from Fedex.)

A person is walking and a dog is standing. (Usually the dog are romping around Brian when he’s in the yard.)

A dog is standing in a room. (We still haven’t figured out what Tank was staring at. Another ghost perhaps? Fast forward to the 14 minute, 5 second point on THIS PODCAST EPISODE to hear the ghost!)

A person is walking on the porch and bending down. (Brian again.)

A person is walking with two dogs while carrying a red bucket. (Brian was heading out to feed the chickens.)

A person is walking through the room followed by two dogs. (They’re always following Brian!)

A person is driving a lawn mower on the lawn. (The yard guys came! Yay!)

A person is standing in a doorway and looking around. (That was me! I was looking for my sweater.)

A person is walking into a room carrying a black object. (That was Max carrying one of his guns in the basement.)

A person is standing on the porch and turning their head. (That was me. Tank has a foot injury. I took him out to potty, and he disappeared around the side of the house.)

A person is walking in the room carrying an object. (That was me carrying my tablet.)

A person is walking on the lawn with a black container. (That was Brian heading out to clean the chicken coop.)

A UPS employee is sitting on the front porch. (That was Brian wearing a brown shirt!!!)

We thought the alerts would get annoying, but now we grab our phones each time the alerts sound to see what funny or weird thing the system will describe next!

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