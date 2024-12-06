Another SERIOUS Reason NOT to Use Amazon KDP to Publish Your Book; and much more! – In The News – 12/06/2024

Don’t think scammers aren’t stealing manuscripts, too! See the next article!

2,100 Fakes Rounded Up in Art Forgeries Bust

“The works are among the more than 2,100 pieces seized by Italy’s specialized art theft squad over the past year ​in an effort to break up a Europe-wide network of art forgers…”

Another SERIOUS reason NOT to use Amazon KDP to publish your book!

Book Scams on Amazon: What Authors Need to Know & Beware

“Essentially, they are stealing our books, creating cheap products that they can sell for less, and then putting those on the marketplace. Amazon often does not get wind of this, because it is being sold as a new or used copy, or with a name that is similar but slightly different than the author’s.”

Librarians aren’t trained for this!

Librarians Face a Crisis of Violence and Abuse

“The library, which he had begun visiting as a child, had become a gathering place for people experiencing issues like homelessness, drug dependence and mental illness. Some of his duties had little to do with cataloging books and recommending titles. Over a year, Mr. Threets said, he filed more than 170 incident reports documenting how library patrons had acted out: property damage, harassment, physical altercations.”

Syntax errors, fake testimonials, and more…

Edioak and House of Pages: Lots of Questions, Incomplete Answers

“When considering joining any kind of new group or venture, it’s a good idea to also check out any parent or sponsoring organization(s). In this case, House of Pages is a project of US- and India-based editing company Edioak…”

The mainstream media would attract more viewers if the reports were unbiased!

CNN ‘will axe top stars in layoffs that’ll see hundreds fired as ratings continue to tank’

“According to an explosive new report from Puck, network executives will unleash sweeping lay-offs in a bid to save the network’s flailing reputation.”

Geez…..

Book Guard: “Anti-Scam Protection” That’s Anything But

“The writing world may have reached Peak Scam: the point at which the extreme prevalence of writing scams can be leveraged to create a protection racket to exploit the victims of those scams. Meet Book Guard…”

Yet another reason to self-publish with a reputable company!

HarperCollins is selling their authors’ work to AI tech.

“On Friday, author Daniel Kibblesmith posted a series of screenshots on Bluesky in order to share a concerning email he received from the agency who’d repped him on his children’s book Santa’s Husband: the book’s publisher, HarperCollins, was…”

What a Bleepin’ RIP-OFF!!!

Startup Mocked for Charging Authors $5K to Edit Their Books Using AI!

“A startup called Spines apparently wants to use AI to edit and publish 8,000 books in 2025 — though no word on whether they’ll be any good.”

