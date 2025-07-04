Why Custom Writing Mockups Are FAR Better Than Writing Samples – by Alice Amayu

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

When I first became a freelance writer, I did what everyone else did: wrote a few sample articles to add to a portfolio, collected links, and sent pitches to editors who barely knew me. Sometimes, I’d get a writing gig but, often, I wouldn’t. I realized that generic samples just lumped me in with all the other writers. I needed something that would help me stand out from the competition. So, I started creating custom writing mockups and everything changed.

Instead of sending general writing samples that I had written for clients who were mostly looking for unique writing voices, I began crafting tailor-made pieces for them. I would visit their website pages to understand their tone, products, or the services they offered. I would craft 100-200-word short form content tailored to the client’s niche. I’d either be describing products, why consumers needed a service, or coming up with witty social media blurbs. And. it worked. Every time!

What is a Writing Mockup?

A custom mockup is a short sample that you create specifically for a writing gig you’re applying for. While a writing sample shows what you’ve written before, a mockup shows what you can specifically write for a client’s voice, and their target audience.

It demonstrates what you can do for the client, instead of showing what you did for someone else. It shows initiative and preparation, and makes the client see that you’ve already thought about their audience and needs. It builds trust, signals professionalism and at most, shows your writing client that you’ve done your homework.

For instance, I wrote this mockup description for a candle manufacturer after reviewing this products on their website:

Mockup for Willow & Wisp – Product Description

Lavender Fog – Hand-Poured Soy Candle (8 oz)

We didn’t plan on making this scent permanent. It was created out of our owner’s love for trying to make a unique scented candle that would help her fall asleep. Lavender Fog is a blend of essential oils, with a touch of white musk, and a dash of vanilla. It smells just like clean sheets after a long bath. Hand poured, it comes in a reusable frosting jar but you could repurpose it as a pencil cup or toothpaste jar. It burns for up to 50 minutes if you trim the wick.

Call to Action:

Light it once, and tell us if you’ll ever go back to regular lavender!

Why Mockups Work

Clients not only want to know you’re a good writer, but also want to be sure that you’re the right writer. Here’s why custom mockups are so powerful:

They show your writing skills

There’s no better way to prove your worth as a writer than actually writing. By sending a client a short website description, article summary, or blurb, they’ll easily gauge your writing skills, and determine whether you’re the right professional for the job.

They show initiative

Mockups prove you did your homework. You studied the client’s business, and understood their vibe. It shows that you already picture working with them.

They demonstrate versatility

Anyone can link to an old blog post they once wrote. But, it’s not everyone who can match a brand’s tone effortlessly.

They set the relationship in motion

A writing mockup is a great starting point for a writer-client relationship. It sets everything in motion, and gives you an opening.

They help you qualify clients

Writing a custom mockup will help you know whether the client’s voice or message will suit you. They give both sides a better preview than a writing sample would.

Writing an Effective Mockup

A custom mockup may feel like a lot of work for every client but it really isn’t. Get a clear understanding of what the client offers to choose a reliable format. If they are looking for a newsletter writer, write a newsletter. If they are looking for product descriptions, write that.

Understand their audience, mirror their tone, and add a call to action if relevant. Label your mockup clearly (i.e. custom mockup for {client name}: Homepage Blog Intro). This helps the client know what they are looking at.

Custom mockups are the most underrated tool in a freelancer’s arsenal. While they are short and quick to put together, they are incredibly persuasive. Showing a client what you can do for them right off the bat is the fastest way to get a yes.

So, next time you pitch, skip that portfolio link. Send them something better.

Alice Amayu is a wordsmith for brands and publications who crave stories with style, substance, and soul. If it’s relatable, research-backed, or just a little weird, she’s in.

