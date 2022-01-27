Reach More People, and Earn More Money, from Your EXISTING Books – by Amanda Steel

If you’ve already published a book, it makes good business sense to reach as many people as possible, regardless when your book was originally published. Everyone has their own preference for one format, and other people might not prefer books at all. Here are some ways to reach more people.

Use all the formats available

If you don’t have your book available as a paperback, hardback and eBook, you’re missing out. A lot of readers say they prefer paperback, but the cost of eBooks is attractive to people who don’t mind reading on an electronic device. It also helps not to limit yourself to Kindle. Having your e-book for sale on Kobo, Apple and all the other platforms will attract more sales. Hardback copies may not sell as many as paperbacks, but some people like the higher quality of a hardback, so it’s worth adding this as an option for your readers.

Audiobook adaptation

Adapting your book into an audiobook gives readers other choices, but also means that those who enjoy reading on the go can listen to their books and ‘read’ more. It benefits readers with visual impairments too, giving them the opportunity to enjoy your writing. With websites such as ACX, you can find narrators who accept upfront payments, or royalties, or a combination of the two. If you’re reluctant to pay for a narrator, and have a great reading voice, you can record your own audiobook.

Adapting your (non-fiction) book into a course

If you have a non-fiction book, you can increase your earnings by adapting this into a course, and charging learners to access it. You could entice students by offering a free copy of the book to anyone who completes the course. You might also use the book to launch a side career, offering paid coaching on a one-on-one basis, for anyone who wants to learn more about the subjects covered in your book.

If you’re unsure where to upload your finished courses, there are many websites you can use. These include Udemy, Thinkific, Skillshare, and Podia. Some of these focus on specific subjects so it’s worth checking them out, and seeing which one matches your area of expertise.

Adapting your (fiction) book into a podcast

Although you would can’t really adapt a fiction book into a course, you can adapt it into a podcast.

You have several options:

Either read it out similarly to how you would if you were recording it as an audiobook. Your tone should be engaging, and the way characters speak should differ from each other, so it’s easy for listeners to keep up with who is talking, even when you don’t state the speaker. One tip is to listen to other storytelling podcast to hear what works and what doesn’t.

Alternatively, you can ask friends or pay voice actors to get involved, and create an audio drama of your book. This will need more adapting as listeners can only hear, not see your podcast. So, you will have to change parts of your book so they can keep up with the action. Sound effects might help, too.

Podcasts are usually free to listen to, but, if yours becomes popular, you can make money through advertising, and offer paid Patreon subscriptions for early access or exclusive episodes, outtakes, and interviews. It also boosts your profile, and could lead to sales of your other books. Offering podcasts directly on your website, where people can also click to order a copy of that book, will encourage folks to buy the print or electronic edition.

The more options you offer readers and non-readers for accessing your work, the large your audience will be. This means more money for you now, and a bigger demand for your future work.

