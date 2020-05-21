4 Paying Markets for Writers Who Love Movies and TV – by Rachel Carrington

Most everyone has a fandom nowadays. Whether it’s television or movies, we often want to share our love for characters on Facebook, Twitter, other sites, and even our own blogs. Some fans even write fan fiction, and have earned quite a following. Of course, because of copyright and trademark issues, you can’t earn an income from fan fiction without permission, but loving these shows can lead to income because there are sites that look for essays and commentaries on favorite characters and series. And, they pay for them.

I discovered I could turn my love of Star Trek into income by accident when I was reading the CBS official website for the Star Trek. I stumbled upon the pitching guidelines, which offered a plethora of ways to submit an essay, an interview, a listicle, and more. I pitched and, a few days later, I got an acceptance. Their pay structure varies but they pay above-average rates. This isn’t the only site looking for content from fan writers, either.

The Portalist covers a variety of fandoms, most having to do with science fiction and fantasy, as well as the bizarre so, if you’re a fan of Westworld, you might find a home for an article here. The Portalist doesn’t just cover television series or movies, though. If you have a favorite book series, you could pitch there as well. You may want to spend some time studying the site before you pitch to make sure what you want to write fits. The rates aren’t listed but they DO pay. You have to email them for their current rates. Back in 2016, they paid $75 per 800-1000-word piece.

The Learned Fan Girl looks for “critical and accessible essays about popular culture, fan studies, technology, and online culture.” They previously covered Game of Thrones in-depth. They still cover everything from The Walking Dead to Wonder Woman. They are looking for “what a show means to me” essays, though. In fact, they even strictly state they aren’t looking for personal essays. So, be sure to check out the site before you pitch. The pay is $200 for 2500 words and up.

And finally, Wired accepts op-ed pieces about Culture. Most recently, they have published pieces like Jean-Luc Picard is the Captain We Need Right Now. So, if you have a strong opinion about a topic related to your fandom, and that fits without Wired’s guidelines, you should consider submitting. They’re looking for no more than 1,000 words. According to the site, payment is decided on a case-by-case basis, which can actually be good news as that means they don’t have a one payment fits all policy.

These are just a few of the sites where can you write about the fandoms you like to geek about but a search of your favorite movies or television series will show many more that will enable you to turn your love of Star Wars or The Walking Dead into a paycheck.

Rachel Carrington is a multiple award-winning author of over fifty novels, numerous magazine articles, and a fan of discovering new avenues for writing and promoting. You can find her on the web at www.rachelcarrington.com. Follow her on Twitter at @rcarrington and on Instagram @rcarrington2004.

