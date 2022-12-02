Newsletter Writing: How To Make $$$ in this Niche – by Louisa Eunice

Are you passionate about newsletter writing, but have no idea how you could break into the niche? Well, we’ve got you covered!

If you use the right approach, you can earn from massive platforms like Substack. While not every freelance writer is familiar with newsletter writing, the reality is that this well-paying niche is one worth looking into.

On the other hand, if you’re familiar with the niche, and have been publishing newsletters without getting a good return, this approach may not be worthwhile in the long run. The trick is knowing how to break bank by leveraging newsletters.

To do this, it’s best to build up an audience of devoted readers who will be willing to pay to receive your content. Because newsletters fall into every niche imaginable, you can grow a wide, loyal readership.

The good news is that you don’t need to amass a huge audience to make an impact. For instance, if you charge $10 per month for your newsletter, and get 200 paying subscribers, you’ll easily earn $2,000. Your income (but not your workload) will increase with every new paying subscriber that you attract. And, that is only the tip of the iceberg,

If you want to make money as a newsletter writer, here’s what you should know:

How To Become a Newsletter Writer

Several platforms make it easy to get your newsletter up and running. Provided you have the writing skills, creating your account with sites like Substack, Patreon, Ghost, and Buttondown will afford you all-in-one publishing solutions while allowing you to monetize your content.

You’ll be able to:

Write

Publish

Set subscription pricing

Accept payments all in one place

If you want to move your newsletter to a different platform later down the line, you’ll take your subscriber list with you. These platforms will also make your content diverse by making it easy to embed videos and podcasts into your articles.

Becoming a newsletter writer will require a bit of planning. You’ll need to come up with topics that you’re passionately knowledgeable about, and be ready to publish your content as per the required amount of time on a platform.

For instance, most paid newsletters are published one to four times a week. You’ll need the capacity to write regularly, and focus on delivering high-quality content. This will grow your audience, and maximize your earnings.

How Much Can You Make as a Newsletter Writer?

While newsletter writer earnings vary, your success will depend on your ability to attract and retain subscribers. To stay ahead of the game, you can generate email lists, and send out a couple of newsletters to promote your services.

Most writers price their newsletters anywhere from $5 to $15 per month and their total earnings will depend on their number of subscribers. If you want to earn well, it’s vital to choose topics like health, technology, business, and culture, which are most likely to attract an audience. You can equally cover narrower, more specialized niches. Controversial topics can bring in lots of subscribers as well.

Ready to Start Newsletter Writing?

If you want to start newsletter writing, or want to grow your business, then the most important focus should be developing an audience. The best way to do this is by positioning yourself as an authoritative voice on a current topic.

Also, choose a newsletter topic that will attract an audience willing to pay for it. To get a head start, use social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to attract subscribers and you’ll generate a significant advantage in growing your audience.

Louisa Eunice is a freelance writer who has experience writing B2B and B2C content for a variety of audiences and publications. She also writes short-form marketing content for an array of unique brands. Some past organizations Louisa has worked with include TapDesk, Captive Network, Reviewed, and many more.

