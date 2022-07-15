Get More Assignments from One Client in 5 Easy Steps – by Dawn Colclasure

For many freelance and content writers, a regular client they can count on is a dream. A regular client ensures there is more work, keeps the writer busy with assignments, and provides the writer with a guaranteed payment they can count on.

If you’re trying to land regular work with one client, there are five easy steps to make that happen.

1. Study their existing content. I spent some time reading everything on one prospective client’s website. Taking this step will help you to get a feel for the kind of writing they use, what kind of links are included (if any), the common length of their content, if expert sources and quotes are used, and if extensive research will be needed. When you study the client’s website or work they have already published, make a list of all your ideas.

2. Find a need and fill it. As you study the content already on the client’s website, or peruse the work they have already published, ask yourself, are they missing content that should be there? What kind of content are they specifically looking for? Do you have any particular set of skills or knowledge which you can bring to this client? Basically, look for anything they want/need. My client told me what kind of content they were in need of, so I focused on pitching content ideas to fill that need.

3. Write the content according to their audience. Writing for the Internet is not the same as writing for print. You need to pay attention to keywords, and ensure the formatting is easy on readers’ eyes. If your content is for the Internet, make it SEO friendly. If the client’s published content uses industry language, familiarize yourself with it so you can use it in the work you submit.

4. Work out issues with your client. Communication with your client is key. Don’t ever leave your client in the dark if you are struggling with an assignment. In the event an issue arises, casually mention it to your client. If you are unsure about whether or not something is allowed, ask. If you run into problems while writing your article, let your client know. They will appreciate your transparency and willingness to discuss issues with them.

5. Have your ideas ready to pitch early. If you want the work to keep coming in, you will need to furnish more pitches. Before your deadline approaches, your client might inquire if you have any other pitches you want to send to them. Don’t put that on hold! Use your list of ideas for more pitches to send them so that you can get your other ideas to your client as soon as possible..

Content and freelance writers are fortunate in that there is a huge demand for their work. Several businesses, thought leaders, brands and websites are hungry for content. They need your ideas, and lots of them. The writer who approaches these clients with more ideas can ensure more work,

