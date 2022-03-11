6 Magazines that Pay Writers $1,000 or More Per Article – by Biljana Tadic

If you want to find high-quality, paying writing work, check out our list of 6 magazines below that pay $1,000 per article. They cover topics such us: environmental policy, climate change and energy, food, fishing, hunting, wildlife and travel. They also accept travel essays and historical and political analysis.

Bonus: Some of them pay more if you have great photos with the article!

Virginia Quarterly Review (https://www.vqronline.org/about-vqr/submissions) is a publication of the Center for Media and Citizenship at the University of Virginia. They cover literary, art and cultural criticism, reportage, historical and political analysis and travel essays. Articles range from 2,000 to 8,000 words (short fiction) and 3,000 to 9,000 words (nonfiction). They pay $1,000 and up for short fiction, essays and literary criticism. Book reviews are generally 2,000-2,400 words, and are paid at a flat rate of $500. They pay $200 for poetry. Online content is generally paid at $100-$200.

Cruising World (https://www.cruisingworld.com/cruising-world-guidelines-writers-and-photographers/) is a magazine for those who enjoy cruising. The magazine covers sailboat reviews, sailing tips, how-to-guides, and destinations. They accept feature articles (2,000 words in length), technical articles and general interest articles (1,200 words). Payment varies depending on the type of article, ranging from $25 to $200 for short items and $300 to $1,000 for technical and feature articles.

Gray’s Sporting Journal (https://www.grayssportingjournal.com/submissions) is a quarterly magazine that focuses on fishing, hunting, and travel. They’re looking for articles about fly-fishing, bird hunting, waterfowl, sporting adventures, and more. Expedition articles run between 2,500 and 3,000 words, Yarns should run from 750 to 1,500, and features 1,500 and more. They pay from $600 to $1,250 for features (based on quality), Yarns average $600, expeditions pieces- $850 to $1,000 (plus $75 per picture published).

Northern Virginia Magazine (https://northernvirginiamag.com/writers-guidelines) is a monthly publication, which is available in the Northern Virginia region and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan area. The magazine focuses on travel, entertainment, and dining. They accept submissions on topics such as regional getaways, art, fashion, education and business. They are also looking for profiles and interviews with prominent individuals in the region. Feature stories range from 2,000 to 2,500 words, and profile stories range from 1,500 to 1,800 words. Pay varies from $50 to $1,000, depending on research and complexity.

Sport Fishing (https://www.sportfishingmag.com/contributor/editorial-guidelines-and-policies) is an outdoors magazine about recreational fishing. They accept articles about saltwater fishing, effective technique for a species or type of fishing that has wide applicability, and how-to features. Features range from 1,800 to 2,400 words, including sidebars. For digital features, they pay $200 for up to 1,000 words, and $300 for more than 1,000 words. For print features, Sport Fishing pays $750 (contributors who have great photos for their articles can earn up to $1,500 per longer feature).

Outdoor California (https://wildlife.ca.gov/Publications/Outdoor-California/Submission-Guidelines) is a magazine published by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. The magazine contains profiles of wildlife areas around the state, studies, and species profiles. Features should relate to California wildlife, natural areas, and reserves or sanctuaries. Articles range from 1,500 to 2,000 words. They pay $1,000 for 2,000-word articles, and less for shorter articles (1,500 words – $750, 1,000 words – $500 and 500 words – $250).

AND, ONE MARKET THAT PAYS ALMOST $1,000:

Passage Maker Magazine (https://www.passagemaker.com/page/submission-guidelines) is a publication covering all aspects of ocean motorboats. They accept articles for Passage Maker magazine, on passagemaker.com and for their e-newsletter. Payment ranges from $300 to $950 for magazine feature articles (800-4,000 words in length) and from $150 to $400 for newsletter articles (up to 1,200 words), depending on the complexity of the article, length, and the use of the article (web or print).

Biljana Tadic is a freelance writer.

