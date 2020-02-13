5 Low-Cost Tips to MAXIMIZE Your Marketing! – by Jennifer Brown-Banks

One of the main reasons writers don’t market as often as they should is that they don’t feel there is a good R.O.I. (return on investment) for their efforts. “Cold calling” leaves many cold. And, feverishly pitching products and services blindly to family members, friends, co-workers, and social media followers may seem to result in minimal results and maximum frustration.

This type of marketing frenzy can be costly and time consuming. Remember, “time is money.”

As a veteran freelance writer who has successfully marketed and sold everything from books, to blog posts, to online classes on a shoe-string budget, I can attest there is a better way. Accordingly, I offer the following strategic tips for greater visibility and profitability this year:

FIVE (LOW COST) SECRET TIPS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR MARKETING:

1). FOLLOW THE K.I.S.S. PRINCIPLE.

Keep It Simple, Silly. Simply adding an automated email signature to outgoing emails, featuring a link to your website, online store, or Amazon listing, can pay off in future business and increased exposure.

2). HAVE A STRATEGIC APPROACH WHEN PROVIDING GUEST POSTS.

Guest posting is a great way to put your products and creative projects in front of new, bigger audiences in the blogosphere. Word to the wise: All blogs are not created equally. For example, a few years back, I had a guest blog post appear on problogger.com – on the best practices for business blogs. Within 72 hours, my “cameo appearance” yielded dozens of readers’ comments; a boatload of page views to my site; and 4 requests from clients for my professional services. One of these connections resulted in a sweet “ghost blogging” gig to the tune of over one thousand dollars! The key here is to target well-trafficked, top-tiered sites with a solid reputation. Feedspot.com does a yearly round-up of the top ranked blogs in just about every niche to refine your research.

3). TIE IN YOUR BOOK, PRODUCT, OR CREATIVE PITCH TO A NATIONAL AWARENESS DAY OR POPULAR HOLIDAY.

Did you know there was a Chocolate Cake Day in January? A Domestic Violence Month? A Black Music Month? A National Nutrition Month? To learn more about popular and (also) little-known awareness days check out the AWARENESS DAYS.COM calendar.

4). LEARN TO WORK “SMARTER, NOT HARDER,” THROUGH BRANDING.

According to Brandingmag.com: “Branding is important because not only is it what makes a memorable impression on consumers but it allows your customers and clients to know what to expect from your company. It is a way of distinguishing yourself from the competitors and clarifying what it is you offer that makes you the better choice. Your brand is built to be a true representation of who you are as a business, and how you wish to be perceived.”

Branding for writers includes, but is not limited to: your blog’s appearance; your online image; your business cards; your body of work; and even your book and product reviews. The more cohesive, positive, and comprehensive, the better.

5). KNOW YOUR TARGET MARKET.

What are their demographics? Their pain points? Their income level? What’s the W.I.I.F.M. (what’s in it for me) factor? Assess and apply accordingly. Remember, “knowledge is power.”

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

To further enhance your marketing efforts, I highly recommend Carolyn Howard-Johnson’s career advice for creatives found at “How To Do It Frugally.” Her site is chock-full of information on how to save time and money, and make more informed decisions about promoting your writing.

You’ll also benefit from signing up for Marcia Yudkin’s Marketing Minutes, which she dubbs “marketing for introverts.” I’ve followed her advice for years. Yudkin is savvy, strategic, and knowledgeable.

Here’s to your success!

Jennifer Brown-Banks is a veteran freelance writer, content creator, author, and award-winning blogger. Learn more at her popular site for writers: Pen and Prosper.

