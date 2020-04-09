10 Things You MUST Include in Your Writing Portfolio to Entice New Clients! – by Angel Lebailly

Right now is the best time to propel your writing to new heights. And, it all starts with attracting top clients who will pay you well for your hard work.

How can you create the right content, and creative marketing resources, to attract your desired prospects? What you need is a complete online portfolio that will attract potential clients through a variety of mediums.

Here’s what a winning online writing portfolio should contain:

-WEBSITE. Most of the items below require a professional writer to have their own website.

-STATS. Let the stats speak! Clients will love reading about your well-researched, shared, liked, and most-read articles or blog posts. Display your results for past articles and posts to show them that you know how to attract readers.

-NAME DROPPING. Show your potential clients who you work with, or have worked with. Create a “wow” effect with top names.

-YOUR BIO. Your bio is your brand in the freelance writing arena. Unless you are primarily a ghostwriter, your name should disclose a stunning bio and photo. Write an attractive, impressive bio that tells your story.

-CLIPS. After obtaining permission from previous clients, showcase a variety of articles with your best writing. Post PDFs of work you’ve done for top publications and clients into one single place on your website. If you don’t have permission to do that, post links to where the pieces appear online. Make it easy and interesting for prospects to go through your clips.

-YOUR OWN “GLOSSY” ONLINE MAGAZINE. Create your own online magazine for potential clients to view or download as a PDF file. It can be all about you (like a colorful, professional brochure), or about another topic. Use this enticing medium to showcase your writing, editing, and design skills.

-YOUTUBE. Introduce yourself in a short YouTube video, and explain which clients you have worked with, what you did for them, and what you can do for new clients. Be professional, yet personable. Clients are much more likely to want to hire someone they can see and hear versus a faceless person on the other end of an email. Be sure the background of your video is tidy and professional! And, don’t forget to post links to your YouTube videos on your website, in your blog/newsletter, and on you social media account. Don’t be shy about asking people to “share” your social media posts!

-EMAIL BANNERS AND SIGNATURE. If you’re not using the attractive features available through your email program, you’re not doing enough to attract new clients.

-BLOGGING. Create an ongoing blog on your website to highlight your past and current projects.

-NEWSLETTER. Send out a monthly email newsletter highlighting your writing business and recent projects. You should also include quality editorial that will inform and entertain people who are reading it. In the newsletter, be sure to invite clients to book a consultation with you to get advice on a new piece of content they need.

RELATED

Cat’s Furball Leads to Very Impressive Resume By Felice Prager

Offer Writing AND Promotion to Land More Freelance Writing Gigs by Bryan Grey

New Magazines Can Mean Long-Term Writing Gigs And 7 Other Tips For Freelance Writing Success – By Wanda Waterman

Tickler Files Increase Your Success By Robert Moskowitz

Writers: LinkedIn is Your Goldmine! – by Haneef Davenport

Angel Lebailly is a freelance writer working across a spectrum of industries (technology, arts, meditation, music, marketing, and more recently cannabis).

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html