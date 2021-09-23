10 Paying Women’s Markets for Writers – by Tatiana Claudy

After the launch of Ladies’ Magazine in 1928, publications for women became an essential part of newsstands in America. For instance, Amazon.com offers more than 50 women’s interest magazines — and many magazines targeting a female readership are high-paying markets for writers.

Yet, it is difficult to break into “glossies” with a feature article. Why not start with writing short pieces for departments? “Everything in life is writable about,” said Sylvia Plath, an American novelist. Inspired by her words, I wrote for the “Circle of Kindness” department of Woman’s World about sharing my love for cats with an elderly lady — and my little story was published!

Then, I began researching women’s writing markets and found more paying publishing opportunities that I am glad to share with you:

Feminist Issues

Ms. Magazine

This was “the first national magazine to make feminist voices audible.” This quarterly publication focuses on “reported pieces, features and social commentary rooted in an intersectional feminist lens.” Editors consider both queries and completed articles. Payment is $1 per word (as reported on theinternationalfreelancer.com).

LiisBeth

This online magazine is focused on “feminism, innovation, enterprise and critiques of policies and systems that drive inequality.” Payment is $250-$2,000 (CDN) for 800-1,300 words.

Unearth Woman

This is a travel website and print magazine “with a feminist twist.” Payment for stories in the print magazine is $300-$400 for 1,500+ words. Payment for stories for the website is $100-$200 for 800-1,500 words.

Dilettante Army

This is a quarterly online journal with themed issues. To learn about upcoming themes, you need to subscribe to the newsletter. Editors prefer topics that “center around issues of social justice, politics, the art world, and quirky historical stuff.” Payment is $500 for 3,000-4,000 words.

Scum

This magazine publishes “feminist-friendly work of any variety.” Submissions are open during the first week of every month. Editors accept only completed work. Payment is $60 AUD.

Fashion/Beauty/Lifestyle

Brides

This bimonthly magazine offers “an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, and every type of celebration.” Editors are interested in “experienced, qualified writers with a bridal background.” Payment is about $2 per word (as reported on the Mediabistro site).

Food/Health

Chatelaine

The biggest Canadian magazine is published 8 times per year. It “connects Canadian women to relevant information, ideas and solutions.” Editors look for articles on food, décor, beauty, fashion, health, and social issues. Payment is $1 per word (as reported on theinternationalfreelancer.com).

Pregnant Chicken

This website is an “engaging online resource for expectant and new parents of all backgrounds, races, and gender identities.” Payment is $100 for a blog post (300+ words).

The Femedic

This is “a health media platform focused on women and people with vaginas.” Monica Karpinski, the editor, accepts pitches for features, and she is also looking for first-person essays and narratives. Payment is £150 for features (700-900 words) and £100 for personal essays (700-900 words).

Writing/Literary Journals

WOW! Women on Writing

This online magazine publishes articles by women writers. Editors look for “how-tos on a variety of writing and publishing topics,” and also for interviews with editors, publishers, and literary agents. All articles must fit the upcoming themes (to learn about them you need to register for a newsletter). Payment is $50-$75 for 1,000-2,000 words (payment for in-depth articles is $100-$150).

Tatiana Claudy is a freelance writer from Indiana. Her bylines appeared in Creation Illustrated, The Upper Room, and The Secret Place magazines, and Writing-World.com and FundsforWriters e-publications.

