10 Faith-Based Paying Markets for Writers – by Biljana Tadic

There are plenty of faith-based magazines that accept articles from freelance writers. They cover topics such as faith in daily life, prayer, and biblical issues, but also family, health and relationships. Some of them accept personal essays on how religion has changed your life, or helped you overcome life’s difficulties.

Here is a list of 10 Faith-Based Paying Markets for Writers:

Today’s Christian Living is a bimonthly magazine for Christians of all ages. They are looking for inspirational stories about faith, or ” how the Lord made an impact on a believer’s life, and one-page stories that show how important biblical principles and attributes like self-control, generosity, and sacrificial love are illustrated in everyday life”. Regular columns include health, humor, and book reviews. Payment is generally based on approximate word count after editing.

PAY: Less than 750 words: $25; 750-800 words, $75; 801-1,199 words, $100; 1,200-1,800 words, $150.

First Things is a journal of religion and public life. It accepts opinion pieces (1,000 to 2,000 words), feature articles (2,500 to 4,000 words) and book reviews (1,250 to 1,500 words). Writers must submit a query first. They also accept submissions of web articles, which usually run 800 to 1,000 words.

PAY: An honorarium.

Woman Alive is a UK-based Christian lifestyle magazine for women. It aims to inspire, encourage, and resource women in their faith. They are looking for articles about women who change their world, and about faith, health, and relationships. Payments are made on publication.

PAY: £70-£125

Ministry magazine is an international monthly journal for pastors. They accept general manuscripts (2,000-2,500 words) about pastoral family needs, theological studies that explore themes from a biblical perspective, and book reviews (up to 500 words). They pay after writer signed agreement.

PAY: Based on the amount of research done.

US Catholic is a monthly magazine about faith, with a focus on social justice. They accept submissions for both-print and online publication, and are looking for feature articles, essays, opinion pieces, and reviews. Features range from 2,500 to 3,500 words; essays range from 800 to 1,600 words, and article length is 500 words.

PAY: “Offers financial compensation for both commissioned and on spec content.”

The Banner Magazine is a monthly publication of the Christian Reformed Church in North America. The magazine seeks to inspire, educate, and inform church members. They accept feature articles and columns. Most feature articles range from 600 to 1,200 words. Columns (about an issue of interest to the church and faith matters) range from 450 to 1,200 words.

PAY: Rates not published on their website but it states, “We pay for articles on acceptance.”

InSite magazine is a bimonthly publication of Christian Camp and Conference Association. They accept features (1,200 to 1,500 words), how-to pieces (1,00 to 1,200 words) and sidebars (250 to 500 words). If you want to write for them, you must send a query first. Payment is upon publication.

PAY: $0.20/word

Christian Living in the Mature Years is a magazine for persons near retirement age and beyond. They are looking for articles on wellness, family, community involvement and spiritual development. Payment is made upon acceptance.

PAY: $0.07/word for articles; $1 per line for poetry; and $20 for photos that accompany articles inside the publication.

Psychology for Living is published by the Narramore Christian Foundation. They accept articles related to psychology and faith (psychological problems, emotional problems, etc.). They prefer that you send a completed article, rather than query.

PAY: $125-$200

St. Anthony Messenger is a catholic monthly magazine published by Franciscan media. They cover topics such as faith, family life, economic justice, etc. Feature articles are about 2,000 words, and short stories are 2,000 to 2,500 words.

PAY: $0.20/word for articles and fiction; $2/line for poetry.

RELATED

11 Faith-Based Paying Markets for Writers by Greta Burroughs

14 Paying Faith Markets for Writers By Laura Yeager

So-called “Christian” Publishers Can Be Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing

17 Paying Christian Markets for Writers By Laura Yeager

FAITH-FULL WRITING: Expanding Into the Christian Market By Monica A. Andermann

Biljana Tadic is a freelance writer. She is interested in history and writing about historical, social and political issues. She can be reached at BiljanaTadic@outlook.com

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html