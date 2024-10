Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/24/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

Freelance Tech and Auto News Writer – Pays $21/hour

SlashGear

Freelance Script Writer

Crealon Media

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

JulieBlanner.com

Freelance Inspirational Writer/Editor – Pays $15/hour

Living Full Out, Inc.

Freelance Writer

e5280Sports.com

Remote Full-Time Digital Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year

HMP Global

Remote Full-Time Proposal Writer – Pays $70K-$85K/year

CTC Technology & Energy

Freelance Writers/Editors

Glendale Cherry Creek Chronicle

Freelance Travel Writer

Worldatlas.com

Freelance AI Prompt Writer – Pays $15/hour

Outlier Ai

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $22-$25/hour

Manhattan Review

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $48K-$72K/year

Endeavor Business Media

Remote Full-Time Editor in Chief – Pays $60K-$100K/year

Endeavor Business Media

Freelance Anime News Writer

ComicBook.com

Freelance Gaming News Writer

ComicBook.com

Freelance Movie & TV News Writer

ComicBook.com

Remote Full-Time Nutrition and Recipe Editor

Trusted Media Brands

Freelance Declaration Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour

ST Law Office, PLLC

Freelance YouTube SEO Copywriter

Flowship

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour

Creed Infotech

Freelance Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour

Ventrix Advertising

Freelance Gift Copywriter

LoLo

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $70K-$97K/year

Resident Home

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $45-$50/hour

Steyer

Freelance Bilingual Copywriter – Pays $750/week

Moira Studio

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Freelance Federal Court Brief Writer

Salus Disability

Freelance Medical Writer

Meet

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour

Brandout Social

Freelance OB/GYN Content Expert

Blueprint Test Prep

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.