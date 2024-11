Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/30/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Remote Full-Time Chief Politics Writer – Pays $58K-$70K/year

Advance Ohio Media

Freelance Copy Editor

Observer-Reporter Newspaper

Freelance Tech and Auto News Writer – Pays $21/hour

SlashGear

Remote Full-Time Editor

The Sentry

Freelance AI Content Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance English AI Writer – Pays $11-$35/hour

Outlier Ai

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $42K-$72K/year

Red Ventures

Freelance Script Writer – Pays $35-$40/hour

UMass Boston

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $25-$35/hour

Ventrix Advertising

Freelance Fantasy Football Writer

FanSided

Freelance Writer

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Freelance Food Feature Writer – Pays $15-$21/hour

Tasting Table

Remote Full-Time Marketing Copywriter – Pays $100K-$120K/year

Payactiv, Inc.

Freelance UX Writer – Pays $35-$75/hour

Synergy Interactive

Remote Full-Time News Writer – Pays $25/hour

The Arena Platform Inc.

Remote Full-Time Writer – Pays $25-$40/hour

Wealth Management Group

Freelance Technical Writer

LinTech Global, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Immigration Legal Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Flora Legal Group

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $55K-$75K/year

Varo Bank

Freelance Technical Writer

TMS LLC

Freelance Web Copywriter

Gannett

Freelance English Reading and Writing Teacher – Pays $15-$20/hour

iFun Education

Freelance Bilingual Copywriter

Moira Studio

Freelance SEO Copywriter

Solomon Page

Freelance Bilingual Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance Copywriter

Magic Eden

Freelance Copywriter

Solomon Page

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Insight Global

Freelance B2B Tech Content Writer

Compose.ly

