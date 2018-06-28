Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 06/28/18

June 28, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Senior Editor
StudySync


Freelance Energy Journalist
Energy News Network


Freelance Weekend Editor
Newsweek


Freelance Associate Editor
Everyday Feminism


Freelance Money Reporter
South Florida Business Journal


Freelance Digital Copy Editor - Pays $15/hour
Interactive Content Services


Freelance Deputy Managing Editor - Pays $60K-$80K/year
Stacker


Freelance Blog/Article Writer
Women's Health Blog


Freelance Editor/Producer - Pays $45K/year
The Left


Freelance Technology Writer
Lifewire


Freelance Finance Editor
Marc Waring Ventures LLC


Freelance Copy Writers - Pays $0.25/word
blind ad


Freelance Blogger/Writer
Necto


Freelance Product Description Copywriters
blind ad


Freelance Marketing Content Writer
blind ad


Freelance Associate Editor
Growth Machine


Freelance Content Writer
Memory AS


Freelance Writers/Editors
OneSpace.com


Freelance Content Writer
Happen to Your Career LLC


Freelance Writer
LitCharts


Freelance Editor for Chemistry and Materials Science
American Journal Experts (AJE)


Freelance Editor for Earth Sciences
American Journal Experts (AJE)


Freelance Smartphone & App Obsessed Writer
WonderHowTo


Freelance Content Writer
Southern Cross Media, LLC


Freelance Scientific Regulatory Writer 
Criterion Edge (CE)


Freelance Writer with Marketing Background
Signify Studio Inc.


Freelance Knowledge Collaborator/Technical Writer - includes benefits
SugarCRM


Freelance Writer/Content Editor
RightNow Ministries


Freelance Lifestyle & Local Writer
Narcity Media Inc.


Freelance Technical Editor - Pays $20-$24/hour
blind ad 


Freelance Writer
Scott’s Cheap Flights 


Freelance Xactimate Writer
Advanced Pace Technologies, LLC


Freelance Translator - Chinese to English
American Journal Experts (AJE)


Freelance Medical Scribe - Pays $10/hour
iScribes

 

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.





 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.