SEND THIS LETTER to Your Representative(s) and Senators to STOP AI Companies from Destroying Old Books!

Use the links below to obtain the contact information for YOUR Representatives and Senators. Every state as two Senators and most have more than one Representative:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

https://www.congress.gov/members

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

[Date]

The Honorable [Full Name]

U.S. House of Representatives / U.S. Senate [Where they are representing you.]

[Address] (See links above.)

Washington, DC 20515 (for Congress) / 20510 (for the Senate)

Dear Representative/Senator [Last Name]:

In September, 2025, the Artificial Intelligence company, Anthropic, agreed to settle a lawsuit for $1.5 BILLION after it infringed on the copyrights of thousands of authors and publishers. It obtained illegal copies of ebooks, and was feeding that data into their systems without permission from the copyright holders.

More disturbing, however, is the secret that was uncovered in their internal documents. Under what they call “Project Panama,” Anthropic is purchasing, scanning, and destroying millions of old and rare books. Other AI companies are doing the same thing, including Amazon.

In Anthropic’s words, that were revealed in court papers: “Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world.”

Amazon’s VGT3 project for scanning and destroying old and rare books has a logo of a dinosaur tearing apart a book:

I am one of your constituents. I am also a writer, an author, and a book lover. I am writing today to ask you to immediately support changes to copyright law that would protect old, rare, and culturally significant books from being damaged or destroyed as AI companies develop and train artificial intelligence systems. There ARE ways to scan books without destroying them. There are machines that make it fast and easy that don’t destroy books.

AI companies are purchasing millions of old and rare books (and other types of documents), cutting off the spines, scanning them, and then destroying them. In some cases, it could be the very last copy of that old or rare book in existence.

AI companies can then use the text from that book, and change it however they want, which can, and most certainly will, essentially change or erase history, as well as our and other countries’ and groups’ cultures. This is not just happening in the U.S.! Australia is currently updating their copyright laws to stop this from happening.

A U.S. federal judge ruled that what AI companies are doing to PRINT books is lawful, based on a revision to copyright law that was added in 1909. That was 117 years ago, long before computers, the Internet, and of course, artificial intelligence.

The current copyright law needs to immediately be changed to protect old books, along with current books by living authors (and future books). Yes, they have also scanned and destroyed books written by authors who are still very much alive!

I urge you to immediately propose and/or support legislation that would establish clear protections for past, current, and future print publications, along with the copyright owners of each. Copyright law must protect not only old books, but also the rights of living authors of current works. Scanning books to feed an AI company’s system, without permission from the copyright holder, should be illegal, and that is why copyright laws need to immediately be updated.

Artificial Intelligence companies should not be permitted to take advantage of a law that is more than 100 years old. It MUST be updated immediately.

We can’t replace written history after AI companies destroy it for good.

A

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Address]

[City, State, Zipcode]

[Your Phone Number]

[Your Email Address]

References:

We Tracked a Shipment of Rare Books. It Ended at an Amazon AI Training Facility – https://www.404media.co/we-tracked-a-shipment-of-rare-books-it-ended-at-an-amazon-ai-training-facility

AI ABOMINATION! AI Companies are Buying Millions of Rare Books, Scanning Them, and Then SHREDDING THEM!!! – https://writersweekly.com/podcast/episode-51-ai-companies-destroying-rare-books

Video of a book debinder – https://www.youtube.com/shorts/UcAjjLwnEcQ

AI companies are reportedly shredding millions of books after using them to train AI models — tech giants outsource to middlemen to secretly buy up books for training material – https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/ai-companies-are-reportedly-shredding-millions-of-books-to-train-models-tech-giants-outsource-to-middlemen-to-secretly-buy-up-books-for-training-material

AI Companies Are Still Buying Up Old Books by the Pallet – Then Shredding Them – https://www.yahoo.com/news/science/articles/ai-companies-still-buying-old-154834203.html?guccounter=1