Need Your Book Published Before Christmas? You Need to Act NOW! Here’s Why…

WritersWeekly subscribers get a $100 discount off of BookLocker’s publishing packages (At Your Service, Professional Author Package, and The Works)!

Use this discount code when signing up:

WritersWeekly

There are only 78 days until Christmas. That’s 54 business days. Most full-service print on demand/publishing services firms take around 4 to 6 months to get a book to market. Some offer rush services, but NONE of them offers a 2-week publishing program…except BookLocker.

BookLocker’s At Your Service and Professional Author Publishing Programs get a print book to market within a month of the author sending his or her final file to us. For authors signing up right now, that still gives Christmas shoppers plenty of time to get copies before the big jolly guy comes to visit.

BookLocker has an EXPEDITED BOOK PUBLISHING OPTION (for an additional $250 to $350, depending on the publishing package chosen) that gets a print book to market within just two weeks of the author sending his or her final file to us. If you are interested in that option, sign up SOONER RATHER THAN LATER! We work on books in the order files are received, so we recommend getting in the door now. We always receive a HUGE influx of new authors in October!

Please don’t wait until even next week. Sign up RIGHT AWAY, and we’ll get right to work for you. And, the sooner your book is on the market, the sooner people will be able to buy it for Christmas gifts!

THE FINE PRINT

BookLocker’s Expedited Publishing Program is only available for black-and-white-interior books. Color-interior books take longer. Contact Angela for a quote. The Expedited option gets a book to market two weeks after an author sends their final file to us for the At Your Service and Professional Author Publishing Programs. The Works program takes longer (approximately 6 weeks) because it includes proofreading. Rush proofreading can be purchased at an additional charge.

Also, if an author waits until the very last minute to make their final edits to the formatted file we send to them to check, that will cause delays, of course. Please don’t stress yourself (and us!) out by doing that. 😉

And, don’t forget to use this discount code to get $100 off when signing up:

WritersWeekly

BookLocker’s print books are listed on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, BookLocker.com, booksamillion.com, Chapters.ca and numerous other stores, both domestic and foreign. Any bookstore with an Ingram account (Ingram is the world’s largest book distributor) can pick up Ingram’s feed, so you’ll find your book listed in stores you’ve never heard of. Some retailers add books very quickly while others (like Walmart and Target) can take many weeks to do so. Most bookstores use Ingram’s database to find and order books so bookstore customers can ask their neighborhood bookstore to order your book as well. For authors ordering Booklocker’s eBook Conversion and Distribution Service (the Basic ebook service is included in all packages except the DIY one), we distribute those to Amazon (for the Kindle), BarnesandNoble.com (for the Nook), Apple (for iPads, iPods), Kobo (Canada’s large ebook retailer), Overdrive (they sell ebooks to libraries), and Google Play, which has wider distribution for ebook sales than Amazon. They’re also for sale on BookLocker.com, of course. We also now offer audiobooks through Audible.

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HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.