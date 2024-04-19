Urban Principal: Leadership Lessons Author- by Allan Anderson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

There will always be a need for excellent school leaders. Bret Allan Anderson is one of these, as his career shows. Unlock the secrets to transformative leadership with Bret Allan Anderson’s Urban Principal: Leadership Lessons. This riveting journey of insights and strategies will inspire you to lead with purpose and impact. Anderson shares what he has learned as an educator and long-term administrator—lessons that transcend the world of education which would be helpful to any leader.

Developing and mentoring leaders is his passion. Bret Allan Anderson has over 30 years in education—21 as a principal. He has turned around a high poverty building, and established another innovative school as a national model. Upon retiring, he founded Bret Anderson Consulting LLC. He is a leadership consultant, speaker, trainer, coach, and host of the weekly podcast Urban Principal: Leadership Lessons.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Bret Anderson has over 30 years in education—21 as a principal. He turned around a high poverty building, and established an innovative school. Upon retiring, he founded Bret Anderson Consulting LLC. He is a leadership consultant, speaker, trainer, coach, and host of the weekly podcast Urban Principal: Leadership Lessons.

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.