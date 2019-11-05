A Birthday Hiking Wish, and Odd People on the Appalachian Trail, Result in a Fantastic Novel! – by Mark A. Moore

“I want to backpack a hundred miles of the Appalachian Trail in one vacation,” I answered when my wife asked what I wanted for my 50th birthday.

My wife called my bluff.

We had never done such a thing, although we had recently gone on a short day hike along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, and were intrigued by those AT hikers and their journeys. So, we trained, took that first backpacking trip and, ten years later, in my 60th year, completed the entire 2,190+ miles of the AT through a series of day hikes and “section” hikes up to two weeks long. That first “let’s do something huge for your 50th” hike had turned into a decade of adventure, and would be the inspiration for my first novel, Thirdway.

During that period, I took physical and mental notes of the journey. What stuck was not just the amazing scenery and physical challenges and triumphs, but the interesting people we met—fellow hikers, shuttle drivers, trail angels, and residents of towns along the way. We got a sense of why people were attempting a thru-hike—completing the whole trail in one hiking season of three to six months, why people ran hiker hostels and provided rides, and the whole trail community.

In the meantime, I had been reading books that focused on wide-ranging types of communities, from Hogwarts in the Harry Potter epic, to Holly Springs in Jan Karon’s Mitford books, Middle Earth of JRR Tolkein’s fantasy, the residents of Corduroy Mansions in yet another wonderful series by Alexander McCall Smith, and Ballybuckelbo at the center of the Irish Country Doctor tales.

Although I’d thought of writing a novel for decades, I started thinking more and more of creating my own community, a place to visit and explore. As part of my career studying medical implants, I’ve authored dozens of scientific journal articles, but no fiction.

If you had told me 30 years ago that I would have a published book by now, I would have guessed, or hoped, it would be something philosophically deep with societal impact. My book is neither and I’m good with that.

A few years ago, as I started thinking about a work transition (someday) and my wife was beginning an evening Master’s program, I decided it was time to start writing a novel. I did not know what I would write, but decided to just start with a place I knew. I imagined the fictional scenario of a running a hiker lodge along the AT while my wife continued her educational and productivity coaching endeavors. So, I started painting that scene in wistful focus on our fictional future lives. But soon, the characters were definitely not us and, as I began uncovering the story, I was drawn more to the hikers that came to the lodge. The result was Thirdway, a story of two communities, the owners of a hiker lodge and residents of a nearby village, and a fellowship of hikers attempting to thru-hike the trail from Georgia to Maine.

The story intertwines these groups, and gets into their own backstories, especially the hikers: the attorney in mid-life crisis, the young professional, the obnoxious know-it-all, the bohemian duo, and the young women with a rocky past. The trail, too, is a character, but it’s more of the setting and vehicle as I found myself focusing on the people in a tale of adventure, family, relationships, struggles, triumphs, self-discovery, and redemption—in other words, things that are life.

I still have, and am very fulfilled by, that medical implant company job. As time allows in the evenings, and on weekends, I do some book outreach such as establishing ThirdwayOnTheApplachianTrail.com, author networking, and beginning the second book in the series. My readers tell me they want to know more about my fictional friends at the Thirdway Lodge in Jefferson, VA, and on the AT. Feel free to reach me through my web-site or directly at thirdway18@gmail.com. Happy reading.

About Thirdway

Mitch and Becca are stunned when an injured and strung out young woman, an echo from the past, arrives unexpectedly at their mountain lodge. But, Emily is not alone. She belongs to an eclectic fellowship on a quest to backpack from Georgia to Maine.

The hiking group includes: a driven, but unfocused, mid-life attorney; a troubled young woman trying to separate herself from unproductive relationships with men and alcohol; a young, poor, outdoors-loving duo in it for the adventure, if they can afford it; an obnoxious know-it-all; and a serious, recently-graduated young professional. These six form unexpected relationships with each other and the staff at Thirdway Lodge.

Mitch Carson is a retired engineer who has run Thirdway for several years. He and his wife, Becca, have a great reputation and social network among the nearby townspeople, especially with the perceptive sheriff, steady nurse, foreign-born storekeeper, and omniscient boarding house owner. Becca has pursued her own passion, and established a newly-thriving community education center. However, Mitch and Becca are struggling to keep their relationship vibrant amidst the growing demands of their second careers. Their solution surprises the community.

Then the arrival of a certain hiker leads to new perspective on togetherness and family.

Thirdway portrays intersecting communities—the inhabitants of a small Virginia town set along the Appalachian Trail and a troupe of hikers on transformational journeys. These groups intertwine in a tale of adventure, family, relationships, redemption, and self-discovery.

Mark A. Moore lives in Virginia and hiked the entire Appalachian Trail over a ten-year period, while also enjoying his career in the development and study of medical implants.

This book is available from the publisher, BookLocker.com, as well as from Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, and many other stores. If purchasing from BookLocker, use this discount code when checking out to get 10% off: Backstory

How do authors get their ideas for books? And, at what point in their lives did these creative individuals decide they wanted to be authors?? READ MORE BOOK BACKSTORIES AND AUTHOR BACKSTORIES RIGHT HERE!

DO YOU HAVE AN AUTHOR OR BOOK BACKSTORY TO SHARE? Please read our guidelines RIGHT HERE.

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html