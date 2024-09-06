Score Yourself – Holistic Health & Lifestyle Evaluation: Get Visual Answers in 3 Simple Steps – by Georgie Anna Holbrook

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Georgie Holbrook created this evaluation to prove her findings with over 2000 people. Living one’s passion is measured by the ‘inherent story of your health’ being in alignment with your ‘external lifestyle.’ She has unearthed her discovery for you to have this opportunity to prove to yourself now to live in harmony with your authentic self.

Imagine your health and lifestyle evaluation as a pair of bicycle wheels. You will have the visual opportunity in 3 simple steps to see quickly what types of reality wheels you have created, which for most people, is an eye-opening experience. Are your wheels slowly being deflated from lack of importance or vital understanding? Have your wheels been spinning in a robotic daily routine showing up in mild to extreme health issues? Or when asked if your life most days are joy-filled, you rethink the question, and say ‘yes’ when you mean ‘no?’

SCORE YOURSELF is a rare opportunity to explore your greater health and happiness. Learn 7 ways your body speaks in a language inviting change. Over 2000 people had these 7 health issues in common. Georgie says this is not normal, these can actually be prevented and healed.

A major surprising fact, over 2000 people had 10-20 health issues out of 27 giving them personalized feedback to consider taking their health seriously. No one had none! Learn the underlying cause, and do not ignore these significant messengers. Consider these signs as the love language of your soul getting your attention to embrace natural solutions and take the time to make healthy changes.

Learn how trial and error remedies leave you distrusting your body.

Explore reasons why one rarely heals if they have an internalized quiver.

Understand how emotions manifest in physical health issues as a language.

Discover how health challenges can be 80% emotional and be reversed.

Ask yourself, what areas of your life work really well? What areas do you feel can still be improved if you could understand what is required to make changes? With detailed understanding, you have the opportunity to change and fall in love with your life.

Once the evaluation is completed and scored, you can take small steps and pick areas you want to improve on. First, you will understand why making this improvement is vital. Second, when you experience the benefits – you will start building self-confidence in the way you physically and emotionally feel and want to make healthier choices. This evaluation will prove that nature by design has answers, and the intelligence within you has been doing healing and repair since the day you were born. Believe always that nothing is impossible to improve and heal.

Georgie shares from her own experience. She learned that to honor her Inherent Purpose in life, her body as her friend had to redirect her life during a 7-year devastating health challenge, having facial deformity and near blindness. She self-healed, having been given a second chance, has helped hundreds of people learn natural principles which align with the harmony of their soul that transformed their lives. Creating for them endless possibilities for successful living lifestyles that complement their purpose and reason for being alive. Remember the life you save, maybe your own.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

Reviews

Georgie Holbrook has created an immensely practical approach to aligning our health and lifestyle with our true purpose. Her simple self-evaluation encourages thoughtful observation and generates visuals that provide easily identifiable targets for personal transformation. I scored myself and now understand exactly where I need to create goals and improve. Thanks!

– Dr. Cathy Kemper-Pelle, President Emeritus, Rogue Community College

For 23 years my healthcare providers had me doing trial and error remedies that had endless side-effects. I began to doubt ever healing. Georgie invited me to take her Score Yourself Evaluation, immediately I got ‘visual holistic directions’ that led me to prove my own natural ability to heal!

– Barbara Haden, Master’s degree in music, 28 years teaching music

About the Author

Georgie is an international speaker, gifted intuitive mentor, and author. She uses universal natural principals to solve most life issues, acting as an interpreter between clients and their bodies to solve health challenges, and guide clients to create thriving businesses by living joy-filled not running on empty. Over 20 years of experience.

