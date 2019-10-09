“After learning I was born of rape, I eventually healed, and wrote a book about how God made us all ‘Good Enough'” – by Peggy Jenkins

Always Good Enough is based on my true life story, and how the past plays a role in characteristics that we exhibit, especially when I found out that I was born out of Rape. My parents had instilled in me the importance of putting God first in my life. I discovered on this journey the depth of some of those personality characteristics, and how they played a role in shaping my future. I also discovered why I repeat over and over many of the same mistakes.

My hope for the reader is that they will recognize some of the tendencies that many of us exhibit, and then seek to understand them with the help of God. I was led to a ministry called Wellsprings. This ministry opened my eyes to the reasons I had such competitive tendencies. It was born of an innate desire to fit in, and be at the top of my game so that nobody would look down on me or my children. I was driven by fear of not feeling good enough. When I enrolled at Wellsprings, they helped me understand the power of generational curses and strongholds, and how we can be born into them. Knowledge is power and the truth will set you free!

As my story unfolded, I discovered through a series of events that my birth parents were not 15 like I had been told. My mother was 28 and married, with 5 other children. I knew I was adopted at a young age and so was my brother, Keith. Several cousins on my dad’s side would remind Keith and I that we were not “real family.” Now, don’t get me wrong. I had a wonderful adoption story from Bethany Home. I was a baby, and couldn’t have had better parents if I had picked them myself.

The truth is that my quest to find the key to my story includes many different twists and turns. Some were devastating, but others were pure joy. In the end, I realized that God’s timing is perfect. He truly is the author of my story. Nobody could just make this stuff up! One of the things that will help me complete my “story” will be finding my birth father. But I also realize that God is my father! The founder of “Save the 1,” pro-life attorney/speaker Rebecca Kiessling, has a T-shirt that says: “I took a DNA TEST. GOD is my FATHER!”

After first finding out I was born of rape, I then learned I had 5 siblings…holy cow – what a ride! I am blessed that my beautiful mother, Johanna, was here by my side every day of this crazy introduction into my family! My intended reader is anyone who has faced feelings of not being good enough, rejection, and abandonment, as well as anyone who has been adopted, and wondered more about your story. My hope is that anyone who has faced feelings of not being good enough needs to know that we all have a Father in Heaven that says we are!

And, to those of you that are adopted and think that you have been “given away,” or tossed to the side like yesterday’s trash, realize that God is the author of every story and he may be saving you from something that could be much worse! Your story is truly authored by God. Please know that we are all CHILDREN OF THE KING and that he knew us BEFORE we were born! And we most certainly are Always Good Enough! So, come to the table that God has prepared and tell your story. We are ALL welcomed there!

Always remember, like Toby Mac said: “Don’t be afraid to tell your story because it might be the key that unlocks somebody else’s prison.” Join me on this journey where God’s revelation changed my life forever, and ultimately helped me realize that we are “ALWAYS GOOD ENOUGH.”

REVIEWS

This is an amazing story how it unfolded, and I was there and didn’t realize you were reporting new information freshly finding out these things about your life.

– Nancy Witt Teacher/Author/Coworker

Your story is clearly told and expresses your message (choosing life) well. It will appeal a lot to your many friends and family members, since you focus so largely on your family–they’ll get to learn more about you, your extended family, and the family histories, which are often traumatic and dramatic. Hopefully it will sway some minds in a positive direction.

– David A

Your story is written with raw emotion as you take your readers on this journey with you. From the pain of rejection to finding out you were born out of rape. You have given a face to being born out of rape. The cover on your book with your grandbabies was heartwarming. To think if your mother choose abortion, the cover would be blank.

– Deb Breidenbach

Always Good Enough is available from the publisher, BookLocker.com, as well as from Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, and many other stores. If purchasing from BookLocker, use this discount code when checking out to get 10% off: Backstory

Peggy is married to Kevin Jenkins and they have two children and five grandchildren. She considered herself a Pro-Life nurse with a possible exception of rape/incest ….. until she met herself. This is a story of how God opened her eyes and her heart to truly be Pro-Life – No exception/No compromise … ever.

How do authors get their ideas for books? And, at what point in their lives did these creative individuals decide they wanted to be authors?? READ MORE BOOK BACKSTORIES AND AUTHOR BACKSTORIES RIGHT HERE!

DO YOU HAVE AN AUTHOR OR BOOK BACKSTORY TO SHARE? Please read our guidelines RIGHT HERE.

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html