“If there is a message in life, find it, polish it, and write about it!” – by Elizabeth Cart

“Becoming Human, A Short Story Collection” is my first publication. It was written over five years, taken from mostly true experiences…save for a small handful I created out of thin air. There is a part of me that harbors some sardonic wit; never to offend, but it is right there. It’s part of my personality from growing up with a large Italian family. I married an intellectual who can surprise with dry humor, but it was my son who had a knack for stand-up, changing dialects, and telling a story with high hilarity. It is no wonder he has chosen the film industry as his creative outlet.

Becoming Human was an act of love like most writing efforts over time. Some of the stories reveal people very close to me having surreal experiences, and some are observable characters in real life struggling with their destiny. If there is a message in life, I will find it, unearth it, and polish it with a story that will leave my reader saying, “Ah-Hah!”

We all need to be riveted out of our stasis in everyday life, and stories of human drama can be the instigator. We need to laugh, cry, snicker, or be shocked. I believe these emotions have to jar us into reality, or – as in some genres – jar us into an “other-dimensional” reality.

Perhaps one day I will write stories about the worlds beyond ours. Some of my stories come from personal dreams. The avenues through which tales weave in and out of our existence are endless, are they not? Think of our ancestors, the first storytellers.

I have had scores of people who have read Becoming Human who were in tears, in full entertainment, and/or in awe. One reader told me she was using a chapter to present to a classroom for study. Stories of people in peril get our attention. People stuck in a perceived loveless marriage make us curious. People yearning for that which was lost make our hearts shiver. People who are hopeless with a diagnosis bring out our compassion. These are the kind of stories I love to develop.

There is always a message, even if there is no redemption. We can change a belief inside of 1500 words, can we not? None of us are exempt from those epiphanies. Not if you fall into stories.

Becoming Human, A Short Story Collection

one woman’s view of neighborhood antics

a man’s description of eight close calls with death

a heart-wrenching look into the life of a musical conductor who suffered a loss

a mother and adult son on a comedic shopping spree

a connection with a disgruntled cyber-friend

family and friends trying to keep the peace at a baby shower

grief and forgiveness at the end of a life

childhood friendship on a farm that ultimately brings distress

an aging woman’s dark night of the soul

an experienced female nurse who makes a shift in employment from hospital to doctor’s office

a Los Angeles sheriff who works a task force in gang territory

an irresponsible male truck driver who never wants to grow up

and many more!

Elizabeth Cart shifted from the professional world of trauma nursing and teaching to writing. Becoming Human explores the honesty of grief and loss, self-reflection, and the laughable eccentricities of life. Elizabeth has finished two novels that are forthcoming.

Visit and read her blog at http://www.elizabethcart.com.

This book is available from the publisher, BookLocker.com, as well as from Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, and many other stores. If purchasing from BookLocker, use this discount code when checking out to get 10% off: BACKSTORY

How do authors get their ideas for books? And, at what point in their lives did these creative individuals decide they wanted to be authors?? READ MORE BOOK BACKSTORIES AND AUTHOR BACKSTORIES RIGHT HERE!

DO YOU HAVE AN AUTHOR OR BOOK BACKSTORY TO SHARE? Please read our guidelines RIGHT HERE.

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html