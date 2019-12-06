How This Book Finally Came to Life After 30 Years in the Garage! – Beverly B. Palmer, Ph.D.

Love Demystified: Strategies for a Successful Love Life began in 1985 on my one-semester sabbatical because I wanted to present the scientific basis of loving relationships.

There was an explosion of research articles on loving relationships in journals until 1975 when U.S. Senator William Proxmire gave a Golden Fleece Award to The National Science Foundation for spending $84,000 on a study on love. He reasoned that:

“I object to this not only because no one—not even the National Science Foundation—can argue that falling in love is a science; not only because I’m sure that even if they spend $84 million or $84 billion they wouldn’t get an answer that anyone would believe. I’m also against it because I don’t want the answer.”

I believe that 200 million other Americans want to leave some things in life a mystery. And, right on top of the things that we don’t want to know is why a man falls in love with a woman and vice versa.

This spurred me on to bring the latest scientific research to the public. Furthermore, I wanted to present this research in a user-friendly format.

After I finished the book, which then was titled, “Love Life,” an agent began trying to find a publisher for it. However, he died suddenly and I then let life (work, child-care, aging parent care, etc.) interfere. I stuffed the manuscript into a box where it eventually landed in my garage.

Fast forward 30 years: Standing in my garage, looking up at all the boxes piled high on shelves, I realized that, when I’m gone, my son will come in and throw everything in the dumpster. So, I began a campaign to clean out the garage.

Among Christmas cards from long ago, and lecture notes that are now hopelessly outdated, I found the lost manuscript. As I skimmed through its 185 pages, my 30 years older and more experienced brain realized that this manuscript was not the best. Yet, my editorial self could not let it go.

I realized I had been continuing to read journal articles and books that presented research on love and I was even using some of this material in my lectures. So, I began rewriting the manuscript, bringing it up-to-date with the latest scientific evidence. And, then I rewrote it and rewrote it, finding my voice and the best way to relate to my audience along the way.

I again was spurred on by recent events. At that time, a book on love started to hit the nonfiction best-seller list. But, that book was written by a pastor and it presented opinion, not science. Similarly, most of the websites giving relationship advice contained only opinions. A book on scientific evidence about love was very much needed.

The challenge was to make reading this book entertaining, while also making it something a general audience could relate to. To flesh out the scientific findings, I included lively case studies from my private practice. To increase reader involvement, I included many self-assessments that could also be shared with one’s partner.

On a personal note, my husband and I recently celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. Some of the evidence-based advice I wrote about was tested in our relationship to see if it really worked.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Love Demystified: Strategies for a Successful Love Life is attractive to readers in any stage of a loving relationship—finding a new love, fixing a current relationship, or loving again after a loss.

Often, what is known about love comes from either the Internet or from experience, which just deepens love’s mysteries. What you need, instead, are evidence-based tips and techniques to navigate the perilous road of love even before you get on it (or too far along it). Drawing on cutting-edge psychological research, this book shows you how to spot the bumps along the way to a happy love life, and how to either avoid or repair them. Through self-assessments, interactive activities, and vignettes, it gives you the tools you need to get through many difficult times in loving.

Beverly B. Palmer, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus of psychology at California State University, Dominguez Hills and a clinical psychologist in private practice in Torrance, California. Her recently released, Love Demystified: Strategies for a Successful Love Life, provides scientifically-based tips on how people meet, fall in love, create love, fall out of love, and love again. Her blog is LoveLifeProf.com.

