Why It’s a Bad Idea to Delay Releasing Your Book

Q –
Hi Angela,
I will hopefully have my newest book finished in a couple of weeks. That being said, I’m traveling and won’t be able to do preorders or signings. Do you recommend waiting to release (we’ll be traveling for a year or so) or doing something virtual? I’m open for suggestions.
Thank you,
L.
A –
The world of book sales is completely different than it used to be. Many authors assume that, if they’re not available for appearances, they should wait to release the book until they are. The fact is, getting “appearances” is getting more difficult. Bookstores are going out of business left and right. And, even if you do land an appearance, nobody attending that is going to care if your book was previously published. Nobody really pays attention to the words “new release” unless they’re talking about a celebrity author.
So, no, I definitely do NOT recommend waiting a year to release your book. That will be an entire year of zero sales. You should also know that bookstore signings for unknown authors typically sell no more than a handful of books (one handful, not two!).
Special event signings are far more lucrative but you should not wait to list your book for sale online just because you haven’t lined up any events yet.
For more advice, please download this free book:
55 Dos and Don’t of Book Selling
Also, this book is very popular. It’s free for BookLocker authors but it’s available for purchase by others:
90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online!
Click to access 90DaysofPromoting.pdf
RELATED
- “Special Event Signings” Sell Far More Books Than Bookstore Signings! (Or “Why Should I Order Copies Of My Own Book?”)
- Are Book Signings Big Book Sellers? Not Usually…
- HOW TO SELL OUT AT BOOK SIGNINGS! What’s the Most Important Tool in Your Arsenal? By W.W. Brock
- How I Accept Credit Cards At Book Signings And Other Events! By Lance Fogan
- FROM NURSING HOMES TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS: ODD BUT SUCCESSFUL BOOK SIGNINGS By Kali VanBaale – 09 2009
Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!