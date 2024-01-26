“When should I submit a book for publication before Christmas of this year?”

Q –
Angela,
My wife is working on a Christmas novel and we would like to know when you think we should publish it. We assume that early in October would be best.
Thanks,
David
Some people start their Christmas shopping in September so I recommend sending the final manuscript to BookLocker no later than the first week of August. That will give us time to get the formatting/design finished, and get the book on the market in time for the Christmas shopping season. We usually get a book to market within a month. 🙂
