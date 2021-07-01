What does ‘sic’ mean and when should you use it?

Q –

My book contains speeches by foreign heads of state that, when translated, have grammatical errors. Is it appropriate or necessary to somehow note that somewhere in the book? I do not want to change their words.

A –

The appropriate way to note an error, or what might be confusing text, from someone else is like this:

“She were [sic] in her car at the red light.”

This not only preserves the original person’s actual quote, but it also lets the reader know that the error was not the author’s.

For more info., see:

https://archives.cjr.org/language_corner/language_corner_080914.php

Different style guides have different formatting requirements for this so be sure to check your particular style guide before using “[sic]” in an article or book.

