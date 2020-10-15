“This journal CHARGED me to publish my article and they want to CHARGE me to cancel it!”

Q –

Hi Angela,

I am writing this to see if you’ve heard of this company.

In early September, they contacted me through LinkedIn, and asked me to submit an article to their online (medical) journal. They emailed me all the specifications, etc. but at no time did they mention or even hint that I had to pay them for this “privilege” to publish with them.

So, I put many hours into researching and writing a 3,000 word article, meeting APA criteria and including citations, and emailed it to them as instructed. This was in mid-September. Imagine my surprise when, on October 5th, I received an email with attached “Galley Proofs,” and an invoice for $750.00.

I told them I wouldn’t pay to get published and they then sent me a bill for $250 to withdraw my article.

S.G.

I read the emails, and noticed that the firm claimed their website stated their fees on every page of that site. I did not see that on their site at all. Here is my response to the writer:

Unfortunately, many medical journals (and some other industry-specific publications) charge professionals/researchers for publication instead of the other way around. Think of it as really expensive advertising.

Whenever someone offers you an opportunity to write, negotiate up front how much they will pay YOU, and the payment terms, before you ever write the first word. I do not recommend paying their withdrawal fee. If they’re so hard-up for writers that they’re contacting people on LinkedIn, I’m willing to bet your not the first person who has contested that.

