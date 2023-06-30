“Someone is selling a fake copy of my old book on Amazon!”

Q –

Hi, Angela,

I noticed a third-party seller on Amazon is offering one of my older published dog books with what is clearly a homemade, fake cover. This book is likely out of print and I get no royalties on it anyway, but it just seems wrong that this seller is allowed to do this. Is there anything I can do about it?

Thanks,

Cindy

A –

Hi Cindy,

You can file a copyright infringement complaint about the seller with Amazon RIGHT HERE.

Angela

