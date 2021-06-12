If You Receive a Copyright Infringement Notice by Email, Do NOT Click on the Link!!

We received the following FAKE copyright infringement accusation this week via email. I’m including it in its entirely so you’ll know what to look for if one comes your way.

Note that the link in the email was to a virus. And, of course, “Nikki’s” email address is fake.

Other signs it’s a fake:

1. She vaguely refers to a website “or one that we host.”

2. There are grammatical errors in the letter.

3. She claims she is victim, but then refers to the victim as if it’s a different person – twice.

4. A family member of ours received the exact same email regarding his own website.

5. The exact same email is posted online but, in that one, Nikki has a different last name. She goes by many other names as well.

You can read more about fake copyright accusations being used to spread malware RIGHT HERE.

FAKE COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT ACCUSATION:

Nikki

Nikki

Johnsonstudio36??9@yahoo.com

pipho

Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Copyright Violation Notice

Hello there!

My name is Nikki.

Your website or a website that your organization hosts is infringing on a copyright-protected images owned by myself.

Take a look at this doc with the URLs to my images you utilized and my previous publications to get the evidence of my copyrights.

Download it now and check this out for yourself:

(LINK REMOVED)

I do believe that you deliberately violated my rights under 17 USC Sec. 101 et seq. and could be liable for statutory damage as high as $140,000 as set-forth in Section 504(c)(2) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) therein.

This letter is official notification. I seek the elimination of the infringing materials mentioned above. Please be aware as a service provider, the DMCA requires you, to eliminate or/and deactivate access to the copyrighted materials upon receipt of this particular letter. If you do not cease the use of the previously mentioned infringing materials a law suit will be commenced against you.

I have a strong faith belief that utilization of the copyrighted materials referenced above as allegedly infringing is not permitted by the legal copyright owner, its legal agent, as well as law.

I declare, under consequence of perjury, that the information in this letter is correct and that I am the copyright proprietor or am certified to act on behalf of the proprietor of an exclusive right that is presumably violated.

Best regards,

Nikki Johnson

